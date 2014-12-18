RSS
Michael Pena
Frontera
When pampered millennials play militia trying to scare off Mexicans crossing the border, they accidently kill the wife of a former sheriff. Frontera dramatizes desperation and hope, privilege and prejudice on the U.S. border. more
Dec 18, 2014 3:20 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Cesar Chavez: The Movie
Jul 7, 2014 2:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments
Bill Maher
As a comedic satirist, as well as political and social commentator, Bill Maher is quick to criticize everything from religion to mass media to every form of democratic platform. After years of hosting the Comedy Central/ABC talk show more
Apr 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
