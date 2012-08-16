Michael Phelps
Ringing Down the Curtain
The Olympic marathon has ended for bleary-eyed fans who tried to navigate through hundreds of TV hours. The Observers' viewing was more of a middle-distance jaunt, but that doesn't mean they've run short on commentary... more
Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines
Bored of the Rings?
Here it comes, starting Friday night: A quadrennial quest for gold by the world's top competitors—Coca-Cola, Visa, McDonald's, GE, Procter & Gamble... And then there are the Summer Olympic Games in London... more
Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines
The Precious
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Frank Clines
Nicolet Alum wins Olympic Gold
Garret Weber-Gale is a 2003 alum of my high school. He's now, also, a Olympic Gold-Medal winner as part of the 4x100 men's relay in Beijing. Pretty damn cool. Something I just learned: He set a national public high school recor.. more
Aug 10, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff
The Corporate Blueprint
Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Roger Bybee News Features