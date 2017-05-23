Michael Pink
Trump's Scheme to Cut the NEA
Guest editorialist and Milwaukee Artistic Director Michael Pink discusses the importance of continued federal funding for the arts. more
May 23, 2017 4:31 PM Michael Pink Expresso 6 Comments
Milwaukee Ballet's 'Mirror Mirror' Returns to the Marcus Center
Milwaukee Ballet choreographer Michael Pink discusses the company’s upcoming performance of Mirror Mirror. more
May 23, 2017 2:04 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Chance, Risk and High Aspiration at Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Genesis’
Milwaukee Ballet’s every-other-winter competition, Genesis, has two main assets: First, it gives choreographers from different parts of the world the chance to vie for a future commission with the company; and second, it provides us all wit... more
Feb 21, 2017 3:49 PM John Schneider Dance
The Magic of Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’
The Nutcracker lives in countless details, many invented by the dancers, seemingly improvised. The whole show felt fresh and perfectly unified. more
Dec 12, 2016 2:40 PM John Schneider Dance
A ‘Nutcracker’ for Everyone
This year, Milwaukee Ballet partners with Autism Speaks, the world’s leading autism science and advocacy organization, to provide a performance of their acclaimed Nutcracker specially tailored to be sensitive to patrons on the autism spectr... more
Dec 6, 2016 1:59 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
‘Scheherazade’ and ‘Angels in the Architecture’
A visionary double billing of Scheherazade and Angels in the Architecture opens the new season—as well as starts something of a new era—for the Milwaukee Ballet this October. more
Oct 11, 2016 4:15 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Another Busy Season for Gays on Stage
Paul Masterson discusses current theatrical and social offerings centered on the LGBTQ community. more
Feb 23, 2016 3:33 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
‘The Nutcracker’ a Milwaukee Ballet Masterpiece
The Milwaukee Ballet’s annual production of Michael Pink’s The Nutcracker has reached the status of a masterpiece by the company’s artistic director. Lead roles were perfectly executed by longtime company dancers with whom the production de... more
Dec 15, 2015 8:58 PM John Schneider Dance
‘The Nutcracker’: A Gift for One and All
The Milwaukee Ballet offers its beloved annual production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker through Dec. 27. The Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra and Milwaukee Children’s Choir perform the music with a staggering 200 dancers onstage at... more
Dec 15, 2015 7:39 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Saint, Sinner, Pope: The Inconsistent Narrative of Video Game Outrage
On Friday morning, the video game Internet community was, unsurprisingly, angry. Angry over the recent “censorship” of Nintendo’s Xenoblade Chronicles X, the removal of a boob size adjuster for a 13 year old girl protagonist. Angry at Electroni.. more
Nov 24, 2015 5:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Michael Pink’s ‘Cinderella’ Is Older and Wiser
Beautiful dancing is its own reward but Michael Pink is a choreographer who gives his characters substantial inner lives. It’s up to the dancers to reveal his thinking. His 2009 production of Pro,Dance more
May 18, 2015 10:30 AM John Schneider Classical Music
New ‘Giselle’ at Milwaukee Ballet
Milwaukee Ballet will present Michael Pink’s Giselle with dancer Luz San Miguel in the title role. more
Mar 17, 2015 7:37 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Milwaukee Ballet Announces its 2015-2016 Season
It’s been four years since Milwaukee audiences have had the chance to enjoy Michael Pink’s glamorous ballet adaptation of Bram Stroker’s Dracula . The vampires and their hunters will return Oct. 22-25 to open a 2015-16 Milwaukee Ballet season larg.. more
Mar 2, 2015 5:29 PM John Schneider Around MKE
Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Genesis’
Milwaukee Ballet’s Genesis International Choreographic Competition presents world premieres by three outstanding young choreographers selected from a large international pool of applicants. more
Jan 27, 2015 9:37 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ Works Like Magic
Milwaukee Ballet’s annual holiday offering, The Nutcracker, choreographed by Michael Pink, is both sturdy and fragile. This year’s production, which runs through Dec. 27, is a sweeping success. more
Dec 16, 2014 6:54 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Holiday Favorite Returns to Milwaukee Ballet
Milwaukee Ballet brings back its holiday classic, The Nutcracker. Artistic Director Michael Pink’s version revitalizes Tchaikovsky’s classic score to tell the timeless tale of Clara, a young girl whose Christmas is transformed when she rece... more
Dec 9, 2014 7:26 PM Maddy Kennedy A&E Feature
Milwaukee Ballet’s Patrick Howell Comes Home
Patrick Howell, a Leading Artist with Milwaukee Ballet since 2008, is back this season from a three-year leave with Germany’s Ballet Augsburg where, last season, he danced the title role in the world premiere of The Picture of Dorian Gray b... more
Dec 2, 2014 10:56 PM John Schneider Off the Cuff
Shirley Manson's David Bowie Tribute Will Headline the 2015 Pablove Benefit Concert
Since debuting six years ago, the annual Pablove Benefit Concert has hosted the reunion of many popular Wisconsin bands, but the upcoming installment will mark the first time a band has been created specifically for the event. The sixth annual Pab.. more
Nov 17, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
‘Fall Dance Festival’
Milwaukee Ballet opens its season this weekend at the Marcus Center with Artistic Director Michael Pink’s rethinking of the 19th-century classic Don Quixote, the kind of colossal theatrical extravaganza other more
Oct 21, 2014 9:32 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
The Wonder Years
More Americans were children of the ‘60s—or children in the ‘60s—than at any other time. Little wonder that 20 years on, one of the most successful television programs was focused on growing up in those years. “The Wonder Years” (1988-1993) ha.. more
Oct 14, 2014 12:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
