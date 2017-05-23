RSS

Michael Pink

Guest editorialist and Milwaukee Artistic Director Michael Pink discusses the importance of continued federal funding for the arts. more

May 23, 2017 4:31 PM Expresso 6 Comments

aegateway_mirrormirror_bytomdavenport.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Ballet choreographer Michael Pink discusses the company’s upcoming performance of Mirror Mirror. more

May 23, 2017 2:04 PM A&E Feature

inreviewgenesismbcmarkfrohna3.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Ballet’s every-other-winter competition, Genesis, has two main assets: First, it gives choreographers from different parts of the world the chance to vie for a future commission with the company; and second, it provides us all wit... more

Feb 21, 2017 3:49 PM Dance

aegateway_nutcracker_a_bynathanieldavauer.jpg.jpe

The Nutcracker lives in countless details, many invented by the dancers, seemingly improvised. The whole show felt fresh and perfectly unified. more

Dec 12, 2016 2:40 PM Dance

aegateway_nutcracker_a_bynathanieldavauer.jpg.jpe

This year, Milwaukee Ballet partners with Autism Speaks, the world’s leading autism science and advocacy organization, to provide a performance of their acclaimed Nutcracker specially tailored to be sensitive to patrons on the autism spectr... more

Dec 6, 2016 1:59 PM A&E Feature

scheharazzad.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

A visionary double billing of Scheherazade and Angels in the Architecture opens the new season—as well as starts something of a new era—for the Milwaukee Ballet this October. more

Oct 11, 2016 4:15 PM A&E Feature

mylgbt_film_1.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson discusses current theatrical and social offerings centered on the LGBTQ community. more

Feb 23, 2016 3:33 PM Hear Me Out

dancereview_milwaukeeballet_(bymarkfrohna).jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Ballet’s annual production of Michael Pink’s The Nutcracker has reached the status of a masterpiece by the company’s artistic director. Lead roles were perfectly executed by longtime company dancers with whom the production de... more

Dec 15, 2015 8:58 PM Dance

ae.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Ballet offers its beloved annual production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker through Dec. 27. The Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra and Milwaukee Children’s Choir perform the music with a staggering 200 dancers onstage at... more

Dec 15, 2015 7:39 PM A&E Feature

vgad_saintsinnerpope.jpg.jpe

On Friday morning, the video game Internet community was, unsurprisingly, angry. Angry over the recent “censorship” of Nintendo’s Xenoblade Chronicles X, the removal of a boob size adjuster for a 13 year old girl protagonist. Angry at Electroni.. more

Nov 24, 2015 5:10 PM Video Games are Dumb

dancereview_milwballet_bymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

Beautiful dancing is its own reward but Michael Pink is a choreographer who gives his characters substantial inner lives. It’s up to the dancers to reveal his thinking. His 2009 production of Pro,Dance more

May 18, 2015 10:30 AM Classical Music

aegateway_giselle.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

Milwaukee Ballet will present Michael Pink’s Giselle with dancer Luz San Miguel in the title role. more

Mar 17, 2015 7:37 PM A&E Feature

aroundmke_queenofheartsrachelmalehorn_photobytomdavenport.jpg.jpe

Rachel Malehorn. Photo: Tom Davenport.

It’s been four years since Milwaukee audiences have had the chance to enjoy Michael Pink’s glamorous ballet adaptation of Bram Stroker’s Dracula . The vampires and their hunters will return Oct. 22-25 to open a 2015-16 Milwaukee Ballet season larg.. more

Mar 2, 2015 5:29 PM Around MKE

dance_genesis.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Milwaukee Ballet’s Genesis International Choreographic Competition presents world premieres by three outstanding young choreographers selected from a large international pool of applicants. more

Jan 27, 2015 9:37 PM Classical Music

dancereview_nutcracker_(bymarkfrohna).jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Ballet’s annual holiday offering, The Nutcracker, choreographed by Michael Pink, is both sturdy and fragile. This year’s production, which runs through Dec. 27, is a sweeping success. more

Dec 16, 2014 6:54 PM Classical Music

aegateway_nutcracker.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

Milwaukee Ballet brings back its holiday classic, The Nutcracker. Artistic Director Michael Pink’s version revitalizes Tchaikovsky’s classic score to tell the timeless tale of Clara, a young girl whose Christmas is transformed when she rece... more

Dec 9, 2014 7:26 PM A&E Feature

offthecuff_patrickhowell_byjessicakaminski.jpg.jpe

Jessica Kaminski

Patrick Howell, a Leading Artist with Milwaukee Ballet since 2008, is back this season from a three-year leave with Germany’s Ballet Augsburg where, last season, he danced the title role in the world premiere of The Picture of Dorian Gray b... more

Dec 2, 2014 10:56 PM Off the Cuff

shirley_manson.jpg.jpe

Since debuting six years ago, the annual Pablove Benefit Concert has hosted the reunion of many popular Wisconsin bands, but the upcoming installment will mark the first time a band has been created specifically for the event. The sixth annual Pab.. more

Nov 17, 2014 1:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

a+egateway_dance.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Ballet opens its season this weekend at the Marcus Center with Artistic Director Michael Pink’s rethinking of the 19th-century classic Don Quixote, the kind of colossal theatrical extravaganza other more

Oct 21, 2014 9:32 PM A&E Feature

wonderyears_ihatehollywood.jpg.jpe

More Americans were children of the ‘60s—or children in the ‘60s—than at any other time. Little wonder that 20 years on, one of the most successful television programs was focused on growing up in those years. “The Wonder Years” (1988-1993) ha.. more

Oct 14, 2014 12:42 PM I Hate Hollywood

