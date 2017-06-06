Michael Pocaro
Classy Classic Murder at Sunset
Agatha Christie’s 1939 mystery And Then There Were None is a delightfully episodic little crime drama. Sunset Playhouse revisits the classic tale in three acts with two intermissions. At the begin,Theater more
Jun 6, 2017 3:58 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions for the Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Barbara Robinson’s 1971 kid’s book The Best Christmas Pageant Ever has secured a special place in the popular consciousness. The story about a church Christmas show gone wrong makes it to the stage in a popular adaptation again this holiday .. more
Oct 10, 2016 12:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Levity of ‘Moon Over Buffalo’
Sunset Playhouse’s staging of the stage farce MOON OVER BUFFALO is a light comedy delivered in a simple rhythm. Show runs through Sept. 25. more
Sep 13, 2016 3:43 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Up in the air with ‘Boeing Boeing’
Sunset Playhouse of Elm Grove brings Marc Camoletti’s farce, Boeing Boeing, to the stage in June with a fun production featuring some enjoyable performances. Alec Lachman is charming as Bernard, and Josh Scheibe provides textured contrast t... more
Jun 7, 2016 3:46 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Death of a Salesman in Germantown
I’d like to see Death of a Salesman done in rotating rep. with David Mamet’s Glengarry Glen Ross. It wouldn’t be all that difficult to get the same actors in both plays at the same time. The two are really interesting analyses of the cultu.. more
Feb 28, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for 'Thoroughly Modern Millie' in Late May
Following the timeline on Thoroughly Modern Millie can get a bit confusing. It’s a late ’60s version of the early ’20s. A young protagonist looks to become a stenographer, meet the man of her dreams and marry him. Evidently in the late ’60s campy.. more
Apr 20, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest has firmly established itself as an American classic. The story follows the lives of a group of patients in a psychiatric ward run by the strict and domineering Nurse Ratched. The plot explores the themes of ... more
Jan 27, 2015 11:28 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater 1 Comments
Over The Cuckoo's Nest in Elm Grove
Quite a few years before Jack Nicholson took up the iconic role at the center of the film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, there was a stage adaptation of Ken Kesey’s book that debuted on Broadway. The Sunset Playhouse brings the story to the stag.. more
Jan 22, 2015 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 3 Comments
Next Act’s ‘Heresy’ Cabaret
Next Act Theatre’s Heresy is an A.R. Gurney comedy about a modern-day Joseph and Mary consulting with a contemporary Pontius Pilate. Their son, Chris, has been taken in by the more
Nov 18, 2014 10:44 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Touching Lives ‘On Golden Pond’
Touching on such familiar themes as growing old, dying and living with regret, Sunset Playhouse’s On Golden Pond takes a tried-and-true plot and finds a way to keep it fresh, fun and entertaining. The scene is more
Jun 10, 2014 11:10 PM Ben Lockwood Theater
On Golden Pond In Elm Grove
ErnestThompson’s 1979 play On Golden Pond is better-known for the 1981film that was adapted from it. Granted, Katherine Hepburn and Henry Fonda putin really good performances in that film, but the story itself is a strikinglyresonant dramatic .. more
Jun 3, 2014 2:38 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Death of a Sales Office
Glengarry Glen Ross is the second drama by David Mamet to open in Milwaukee in just over seven days. As his relatively recent drama Race makes it to the stage at Next Act Theatre, a Mamet classic resonates through one of the smallest stages... more
Feb 7, 2014 7:38 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sunset Playhouse Inherits the Wind
Although modeled after the Scopes Monkey Trial, Jerome Lawrence and Robert Edwin Lee’s Inherit the Wind is really about ideological polarization. The Sunset Playhouse’s production of the classic drama harnesses some of the play’s continued ... more
Oct 30, 2013 1:40 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Monkeys on Trial
In 1925, high school teacher John Scopes was found guilty of illegally teaching evolution in a Tennessee public school. The verdict was later overturned on a technicality, but not before attracting the kind of attention that is the inspirat... more
Oct 23, 2013 1:26 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘King Lear’s’ Alchemical Close-Up
The Alchemist Theatre’s intimate venue will host an epic classic, King Lear, in a space capable of amplifying the immediacy of human emotion, with an excellent cast. Milwaukee theater star Bo Johnson stars. Bringing a more
Jun 26, 2013 5:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Frankly Music Honors Chopin and Schumann
The year 2010 marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of two major composers: Frédéric Chopin and Robert Schumann. Perhaps because both are heard so regularly, there were not enormous celebrations. It was good to ponder these two 19th-cent... more
Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Murder Castle: The Chronicle of H.H. Holmes (SOLD OUT)
Following past plays about Dracula and Jack the Ripper, the Alchemist Theatre continues its tradition of October horror shows based on late 19th century villains this week as it opens a brand new play about Herman Mudgett, aka more
Oct 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bastille Days
Cooking demonstrations, stilt walkers, fire throwers and buskers are among the attractions at Milwaukee’s annual Bastille Days celebration of French culture, which runs through Sunday downtown near Cathedral Square Park. There are also more
Jul 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Signaldrift w/ Casino Versus Japan and Nudge
Franz Buchholtz and John Goelzer of the Milwaukee duo Signaldrift task themselves with a high-stakes, high-reward challenge: creating wide- ranging, experimental electronic music that pays homage to a host of cerebral influences—including more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers 2010: Back to the Playoffs!
A year ago the Milwaukee Brewers entered the baseball season fresh from their first playoff appearance in a generation. Optimists thought the Brewers’ potent offense, led by Prince Fielder and Ryan Braun, and the arrival of closer Trevor Ho... more
Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines Around MKE