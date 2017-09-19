Michael Popke
Jonny Lang: Signs (Concord Records)
While there’s nothing as outwardly commercial as “Blew Up (The House)" from 2013’s Fight for My Soul on Signs, the singer and guitar slinger Jonny Lang proves that he can still make the blues accessible for newbies. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:07 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Machine Mass: Machine Mass Plays Hendrix (MoonJune Records)
The instrumental trio Machine Mass celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Jimi Hendrix Experience’s first album with the release of Machine Mass Plays Hendrix. more
Aug 8, 2017 3:07 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Edit Peptide (Cuneiform Records) by Bubblemath
. Minnesota’s Bubblemath releases their second album, the cleverly colorful and proudly eclectic Edit Peptide. more
Aug 1, 2017 2:41 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Sam Butler: Raise Your Hands! (Severn Records)
On Raise Your Hands! Sam Butler puts his own bluesy spin on spiritual-leaning songs by secular artists like Bruce Springsteen, Tom Waits and U2. Butler and his three-piece band capture the spirit of the originals while creating something en... more
Dec 22, 2015 5:56 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
MonkeyJunk: Moon Turn Red (Stony Plain Recording)
Borrowing its name from a Son House quote, MonkeyJunk is a Canadian swamp-blues roots-rock trio that doesn’t take itself too seriously but still pushes genre boundaries. Melodic sparks, thick grooves and playful riffs dominate Moon Turn Red... more
Dec 8, 2015 6:58 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Blackmore’s Night: All Our Yesterdays (Frontiers Records)
The latest album from Ritchie Blackmore’s renaissance act Blackmore’s Night, All Our Yesterdays, was released amid reports that the guitarist—who (in)famously shunned his rock ’n’ roll past with Deep Purple and Rainbow for two decades—will ... more
Dec 1, 2015 6:31 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Guapo: Obscure Knowledge (Cuneiform Records)
Guapo’s Obscure Knowledge is a near-perfect album for the discerning progressive rock fan. Not only do the four members of Guapo worship at the altars of King Crimson, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and Univers Zero, but Obscure Knowledge also cons... more
Oct 13, 2015 6:29 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Kingcrow: Eidos (Sensory Records)
The press materials for the sixth album from Italian metal band Kingcrow call Eidos “valiant”—an incredibly apt descriptor. There is something bold and even heroic about this powerful record that mixes atmospheric rock, progressive and w... more
Oct 6, 2015 6:31 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Box of Shamans: Belief and Illusion (10T Records)
What happens when musicians from multiple progressive-rock bands with cult followings form their own group? Box of Shamans answers that question with a loose concept album about delusions, Belief and Illusion. more
Aug 11, 2015 6:14 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Christian Collin: Spirit of the Blues (C-Train Records)
Blues rocker Christian Collin’s sophomore solo album, Spirit of the Blues, sizzles and burns with a dozen original songs. more
Jul 28, 2015 6:02 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Lonely Robot: Please Come Home (InsideOut Music)
Known for his work in the U.K. bands It Bites and Arena, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist John Mitchell breaks away from group constraints with his new atmospheric prog project, Lonely Robot. Please Come Home is a dramatic concept album a... more
Apr 28, 2015 8:29 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Level 10: Chapter 1 (Frontiers Records)
In recent years, Italy’s Frontiers Records has become the go-to label for veteran artists with shrinking but loyal fan bases supergroups. Among the latest collaborations is Level 10, a dark and heavy yet supremely melodic metal band featuri... more
Feb 17, 2015 5:59 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Brad Absher & Swamp Royale: Lucky Dog (Montrose Records)
Brad Absher’s sixth album seeks to introduce the Houston-based singer-songwriter and guitarist (along with his tight touring band Swamp Royale) to a wider audience. Lucky Dog shows off Absher’s laid-back voice, which recalls Bill Withers an... more
Jan 28, 2015 7:44 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Moraine: Groundswell (MoonJune)
On its third CD, Moraine achieves what many fusion groups only talk about—melding rock and jazz into music built from the best elements of both. The rhythm section on Groundswell is tough yet supple, the improvisations are fluid yet often d... more
Sep 24, 2014 1:37 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Lillian Axe: One Night in the Temple (CME Records)
Most so-called hair bands—save heavy hitters like Bon Jovi and Mötely Crüe—have faded even more than that denim jacket you used to wear. Then there’s Lillian Axe. Although the Louisiana band enjoyed limited success via MTV hits like “Show ... more
Sep 24, 2014 1:34 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Davina and the Vagabonds: Sunshine (Roustabout Records)
Few artists embody the proud DIY ethic of the Twin Cities music scene like Davina and the Vagabonds. Recorded in analog and showcasing the undeniably quirky vocals of more
Sep 2, 2014 7:20 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Sonar: Static Motion (Cuneiform Records)
The multinational instrumental quartet Sonar includes a mathematics professor, a software developer and a multimedia artist. In other words, not only can these guys play; they also have brains. On their second album, Static Motion, they rel... more
May 29, 2014 2:01 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Chicago @ The Riverside Theater
text,Concert Reviews more
May 1, 2014 2:18 PM Michael Popke Concert Reviews
Matt Schofield: Far As I Can See (Provogue Records)
Matt Schofield has been hailed as one of the U.K.’s finest bluesmen, winning award after major award. But, as he so convincingly demonstrates on his fifth album, Far As I Can See, he’s moved well beyond that limited realm. Traditional blues... more
Apr 21, 2014 3:34 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Silent Force: Rising From Ashes (AFM Records)
Some bands enjoy a certain amount of success and then just disappear. That’s what happened with Silent Force, a metal outfit led by German guitarist Alex Beyrodt (who went on to success in Primal Fear, Sinner and Voodoo Circle) and released... more
Mar 25, 2014 9:47 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
The Tangent: The Slow Rust of Forgotten Memory (InsideOut/Century Media/Sony)
The Tangent, a European collective in the classic prog vein, have released The Slow Rust of Forgotten Memory, their most overtly political record. more
Oct 3, 2017 2:44 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Jonny Lang: Signs (Concord Records)
While there’s nothing as outwardly commercial as “Blew Up (The House)" from 2013’s Fight for My Soul on Signs, the singer and guitar slinger Jonny Lang proves that he can still make the blues accessible for newbies. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:07 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Machine Mass: Machine Mass Plays Hendrix (MoonJune Records)
The instrumental trio Machine Mass celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Jimi Hendrix Experience’s first album with the release of Machine Mass Plays Hendrix. more
Aug 8, 2017 3:07 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Edit Peptide (Cuneiform Records) by Bubblemath
. Minnesota’s Bubblemath releases their second album, the cleverly colorful and proudly eclectic Edit Peptide. more
Aug 1, 2017 2:41 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
The Mute Gods: Tardigrades Will Inherit the Earth (InsideOut Music)
Nick Beggs began his musical career as the bass player in Kajagoogoo and co-wrote that band’s 1983 smash single “Too Shy." Nearly a quarter-century later, he’s built a diverse more
Jul 3, 2017 3:32 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Life of Agony: A Place Where There’s No More Pain (Napalm Records)
Thelonious Monk’s Les Liaisons Dangereuses was recorded for the 1960 French film of that name and somehow slipped through the cracks of history. Monk was at a peak during the session, conjuring memories of the blues and turning jazz into Cu... more
Jun 20, 2017 1:40 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Cream City Goes Green
Milwaukee has become a destination for ecologically concerned tourists with many sustainable buildings and sites. more
May 30, 2017 4:46 PM Michael Popke News Features
Allan Holdsworth: Eidolon: The Allan Holdsworth Collection (Manifesto Records)
The two-CD collection titled Eidolon: The Allan Holdsworth Collection—a condensed version of the 12-disc box set titled The Man Who Changed Guitar Forever—contains 28 songs chosen by Holdsworth that reflect the guitarist’s pioneering and co... more
May 30, 2017 2:08 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Jack Spann: Beautiful Man from Mars (Big Boo Music)
Spann built his reputation on keyboards and recorded demos for David Bowie’s final record, Blackstar. But on his own second solo album, Beautiful Man from Mars—co-produced by Milwaukee music stalwart Gary Tanin—Spann plays just about everyt... more
May 30, 2017 2:03 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Procol Harum: Novum (Eagle Records)
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band that helped define the early sound of progressive rock with “A White Shade of Pale," Procol Harum has released a record of 11 new songs titled Novum. more
May 16, 2017 3:41 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Jackie Brown Band: Life’s A Party
If you can get past the cheesy cover and lead-off title track, you’ll discover that Life’s A Party—the new album from Milwaukee singer-songwriter/guitarist Jackie Brown and her band—is a smooth and sophisticated blend of catchy pop, rock an... more
May 16, 2017 3:36 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
The Unity: The Unity (Steamhammer/SPV)
If you like your heavy metal delivered with an old-school punch, you need to know about The Unity. Helloween, Deep Purple and Symphony X collide on The Unity’s self-titled debut, which throbs with a dozen songs all six members had a hand in... more
May 2, 2017 1:33 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Ashland: Wildfire
The energetic male-female duo Ashland immediately demands your attention with the first notes of the leadoff track on Wildfire. By mixing pop arrangements with rock sensibilities and evergreen melodies, musician Aaron Wood and vocalist Asia... more
Apr 18, 2017 2:21 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Edenbridge: The Great Momentum (Steamhammer/SPV)
Austria’s Edenbridge released its debut album, Sunrise in Eden, in 2000 among a slew of similar female-fronted symphonic metal bands. Many have come and gone, but Edenbridge—still led by angelic vocalist Sabine Edelsbacher and mononymous mu... more
Jan 31, 2017 2:35 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Magnum: The Valley of Tears: The Ballads (Steamhammer/SPV)
Magnum’s The Valley of Tears: The Ballads is an ideal album for mid-winter introspection. Melodically, lyrically and structurally, these 10 remastered, partially remixed or even re-recorded songs provide an overview of Magnum’s gentler side... more
Jan 24, 2017 1:57 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Ghost Iris: Blind World (Long Branch Records)
On Blind World, the second album by Danish metal band Ghost Iris, songs such as “Save Yourself” and “Pinnacle” mix clean and extreme vocals with catchy arrangements, tricky riffs and elements of funk and tech metal to create an invigo... more
Jan 17, 2017 3:02 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Sonata Arctica: The Ninth Hour (Nuclear Blast)
For their ninth album, the keyboard-heavy quintet Sonata Arctica moves further into progressive-metal territory. Vocalist Tony Kakko’s distinct delivery keeps Sonata Arctica from comparisons to any other power/prog-metal band, but The Ninth... more
Jan 10, 2017 2:48 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Riverside: Eye of the Soundscape
On Eye of the Soundscape, Polish progressive-rock innovators Riverside embrace many of the sounds it shunned on previous albums. Instead of heavy guitars, odd time signatures and dense arrangements, Riverside indulges in loops, percolating ... more
Dec 13, 2016 2:26 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Mercy Isle: Undying Fire
Milwaukee metal’s power couple—bassist Chad Novell (Fibonacci Sequence) and his wife, vocalist Kassandra Novell (Orphonic Orchestra)—will no doubt make some noise beyond Wisconsin and even U.S. borders with Undying Fire, Mercy Isle’s full-l... more
Dec 6, 2016 2:33 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Thoughtstorm: Tales from the Electric Ocean
Keyboardist Jeffrey Konkol recently released Tales from the Electric Ocean, a solo album recorded under the name Thoughtstorm. If the title of this instrumental blend of electronic soundscapes, prog rock and classical music sounds similar t... more
Nov 22, 2016 4:02 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews