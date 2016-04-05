Michael Pyritz
Weigh In on Proposed $1.1 Billion Expansion of I-94
The state Department of Transportation is taking public comments until April 15 on its $1.1 billion proposal to expand the I-94 Stadium Interchange through the heart of the city’s West Side. more
Apr 5, 2016 4:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
I-794 Lake Freeway/Hoan Bridge Project Reaches Halfway Point
The WisconsinDepartment of Transportation (WisDOT) will complete the traffic switch for thesecond stage of construction on the I-794 Lake Freeway/Hoan Bridge projectbeginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19. It will be completed by 8 a.m. Saturday,.. more
Dec 18, 2014 4:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 2 Comments
Brewers vs. Mets
The Milwaukee Brewers wrap-up their series against the New York Mets this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
May 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee