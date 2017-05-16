Michael Schumacher
First Thought: Conversations with Allen Ginsberg (University of Minnesota Press), edited by Michael Schumacher
For defining the anguish of society’s outsiders with his 1955 poem “Howl," Allen Ginsberg became a characteristic voice of the Beat generation. First Thought: Conversations with Allen Ginsberg, edited by Michael Schumacher, collects 18 i... more
May 16, 2017 2:52 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Salvager: The Life of Captain Tom Reid on the Great Lakes (University of Minnesota Press), by Mary Frances Doner
Kenosha writer Michael Schumacher has become Wisconsin’s foremost historian of the Great Lakes. While doing research for a book, he came upon an obscure, long out of print title by Midwest author Mary Frances Doner (1893-1985)—The Salvager:... more
Apr 25, 2017 3:48 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Wreck of the ‘Daniel J. Morrell’
Kenosha author will read from his latest Midwest maritime account retrospective, Torn in Two: The Sinking of the Daniel J. Morrell and One Man’s Survival on the Open Sea, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Boswell Book Co. more
Nov 8, 2016 1:34 PM David Luhrssen Books
November’s Fury: The Deadly Great Lakes Hurricane of 1913 (University of Minnesota Press), by Michael Schumacher
Kenosha’s Michael Schumacher began as a biographer of artists such as Francis Ford Coppola and Eric Clapton, but developed a side career as chronicler of Great Lakes maritime disasters. In November’s Fury, Schumacher investigates a catastro... more
Feb 25, 2014 2:41 AM David Luhrssen Books
The Contrarian Cartoonist
Al Capp, creator of “Li’l Abner,” was a brilliant comic artist when comic strips were in their heyday, the 1920s through the 1960s. Brilliant is not too strong a word. There were several others, among them Walt Kelly more
Mar 6, 2013 3:28 PM Roger K. Miller Books
King of Kenosha
Franks Diner in Kenosha opened just before the Great Depression. Little has changed except The Sting ,Off the Cuff more
May 15, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Collecting Allen Ginsberg’s Uncollected Poems
Beat Generation scholar Bill Morgan has sifted through scores of old poetry pamphlets and journals, newspapers, magazines and other sources to gather what he considers to be the best of Ginsberg’s uncollected poems. The resulting volume, Wa... more
Apr 12, 2016 3:25 PM Michael Schumacher Books
Night Train to Shanghai and Other Memories of China (Grizzly Peak Press), by Gerald Nicosia
Gerald Nicosia is a seeker in the truest definition of the word. Known primarily as the author of Memory Babe: A Critical Biography of Jack Kerouac, the finest biography more
Sep 24, 2014 1:56 AM Michael Schumacher Books
Denis Kitchen’s ‘Oddly Compelling Art’
Comics fans tend to forget—if, in fact, they ever knew—that prior to founding Kitchen Sink Press and publishing some of the most important work in comics history, Denis Kitchen was an artist himself, producing everything from underground co... more
Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Schumacher Books
‘Backing Into Forward’ With Humor and Chutzpah
To hear Jules Feiffer tell it, he all but had to be talked into writing Backing Into Forward (Talese/Doubleday), one of the most entertaining memoirs you’re likely to read this (or any other) year. The prizewinning cartoonist and playwright... more
Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Schumacher Books
David Small’s Candid, Absorbing ‘Stitches’
Much has been said and written about the healingpowers of art, but in this lengthy (300-p Stitches ,Books more
Nov 2, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Schumacher Books
Comics Transformed Into Comix
Will Eisner, creator of The Spirit and the graphic novels A Contract With God and A Life F The Spirit ,A&E Feature more
Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Schumacher A&E Feature 4 Comments
Ginsberg’s Life in Letters
A few years ago, I had occasion to discuss the early development of The Lette The Letters of Allen Ginsberg ,Books more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Schumacher Books 1 Comments