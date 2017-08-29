Michael Shannon
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Aug. 31, 2017
Barton Fink Mosquitos and blank white pages torment the writer Barton Fink. He was a rising, socially conscious playwright, the hottest toast on Broadway, but in a Faustian bargain, he’s under,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Aug 29, 2017 2:18 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
‘Elvis & Nixon’ Confer on America’s Future
Whether or not the actual Oval Office conversation is accurately echoed by the movie, Elvis & Nixon highlights the real parallels between two seemingly antithetical men who made history in the last century. more
Apr 26, 2016 3:12 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Elvis & Nixon, Miles Ahead & More: Film Clips
In one of the strangest footnotes in the history of strange times, Elvis Presley showed up at the White House in 1970 asking to see Richard Nixon. In the highly amusing comedy Elvis & Nixon, Michael Shannon plays Elvis with a straight face ... more
Apr 19, 2016 3:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Film Clips 10.6.15
In worst cases, foreclosure means eviction from your home by implacable sheriff’s deputies with your possessions hauled to the curbside. 99 Homes depicts this as the ultimate middle-class nightmare when a corrupt, rapacious broker, Rick Car... more
Oct 6, 2015 9:47 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: June 11
This Superman is an origin story that casts Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel. We meet Superman as a youngster when his adopted Earth father, Jonathan Kent (Kevin Costner), advises Clark to keep his superpowers to himself more
Jun 11, 2013 11:02 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
The Madness of Werner Herzog
Madness has always fascinated Werner Herzog, but the insanity of the German director’s newest film almost resembles the work of its producer, David Lynch. The elliptical My Son, My Son What Have Ye Done (out now on DVD) even features a dwarf in a .. more
Oct 28, 2010 12:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The New Loud
Milwaukee’s New Loud taps the same period of late-’70s/early-’80s British pop and New Wave as The Killers, Franz Ferdinand and countless other NME-approved, assembly line bands. Unlike those groups, though, The New Loud never feels the n more
Mar 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee