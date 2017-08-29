RSS

Barton Fink Mosquitos and blank white pages torment the writer Barton Fink. He was a rising, socially conscious playwright, the hottest toast on Broadway, but in a Faustian bargain, he’s under,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Aug 29, 2017 2:18 PM Home Movies

Whether or not the actual Oval Office conversation is accurately echoed by the movie, Elvis & Nixon highlights the real parallels between two seemingly antithetical men who made history in the last century. more

Apr 26, 2016 3:12 PM Film Reviews

In one of the strangest footnotes in the history of strange times, Elvis Presley showed up at the White House in 1970 asking to see Richard Nixon. In the highly amusing comedy Elvis & Nixon, Michael Shannon plays Elvis with a straight face ... more

Apr 19, 2016 3:21 PM Film Clips

In worst cases, foreclosure means eviction from your home by implacable sheriff’s deputies with your possessions hauled to the curbside. 99 Homes depicts this as the ultimate middle-class nightmare when a corrupt, rapacious broker, Rick Car... more

Oct 6, 2015 9:47 PM Film Clips

This Superman is an origin story that casts Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel. We meet Superman as a youngster when his adopted Earth father, Jonathan Kent (Kevin Costner), advises Clark to keep his superpowers to himself more

Jun 11, 2013 11:02 PM Film Clips

Madness has always fascinated Werner Herzog, but the insanity of the German director’s newest film almost resembles the work of its producer, David Lynch. The elliptical My Son, My Son What Have Ye Done (out now on DVD) even features a dwarf in a .. more

Oct 28, 2010 12:36 PM I Hate Hollywood

Milwaukee’s New Loud taps the same period of late-’70s/early-’80s British pop and New Wave as The Killers, Franz Ferdinand and countless other NME-approved, assembly line bands. Unlike those groups, though, The New Loud never feels the n more

Mar 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

