Michael Stebbins
Heartfelt Performance of a Fascinating Life in Theatre Gigante's 'I Am My Own Wife'
Kenilworth 508 Theatre hosts Theatre Gigante's presentation of I Am My Own Wife, through Oct. 7. more
Oct 3, 2017 4:06 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Shakespeare in the Park Moves to the Marcus Center
In a dream move, Optimist Theatre will present the eight season of its free outdoor Shakespeare in the Park at the Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion, the state of the art outdoor stage in Downtown Milwaukee. more
Jun 27, 2017 12:21 AM John Schneider A&E Feature 1 Comments
Theatre Gigante’s ‘Quorum’ of Satire, Frustration
Theatre Gigante stages a delightfully fun and funny political satire this month with Mark Anderson’s Quorum. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:18 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Politics and Monkeys
Theatre Gigante revive’s Mark Anderson’s Quorum, originally written for Theatre X and premiered in 1993 in the aftermath of the Clinton-Bush race of ’92. Show runs Oct. 7-15 at Plymouth Church. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:27 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Stylized Human Drama Up-Close with Theatre Gigante
It's a tragedy written in raspy shadow with the overwhelming weight of very human characterization. Tragic beauty spills out over graceful movements and silences between music of infectious mood and exaggerated sound effects. Theatre Gigante.. more
Mar 11, 2016 2:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Beautiful, Pointless Fun by Frank O’Hara
Poet Frank O’Hara’s voice echoes through a lot of contemporary writing. You might not be familiar with his work directly, but you’ll know it when you hear it. Early next month, Theatre Gigante plays tribute to the work of the American poet.. more
Nov 15, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Theatre Gigante Marries Dance, Theater and More
Theatre Gigante Presents the Milwaukee premiere of Irish playwright Mark O’Rowe’s Terminus. more
Apr 21, 2015 7:37 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
A Return to Midwest Stages
Actor Michael Stebbins talks about moving back to Milwaukee and the allure of David Sedaris’s holiday essays. more
Nov 29, 2014 4:57 PM Evan Rytlewski Off the Cuff
Stebbins performs Sedaris for Theatre Gigante
Thisholiday season TheatreGigante hosts performer Michael Stebbins’ staging of Holidayson Ice. David Sedaris now classic holiday tales will be delivered tothe stage by someone who is not David Sedaris. This is an important distinctionthat I f.. more
Nov 18, 2014 7:55 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Shakespeare Meets Noh Drama
Theatre Gigante opens its season by reprising its 2004 theater-dance hybrid, My Dear Othello. Inspired by Noh drama and featuring painted panels by the late Schomer Lichtner, the ornately stylized production centers on the final moments of ... more
Oct 29, 2014 11:52 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Repairers of the Breach
Repairers of the Breach provides vital services to the city’s neediest residents. Led by MacCanon Brown, this pioneering program serves between 130 and 150 homeless adults each day. In addition to a health clinic that opened earlier this mo... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Nik Kovac
The blessing and the curse of representing the politically engaged 3rd District is that, well, it’s so politically engaged. But we think that Alderman Nik Kovac has handled the issues of the East Side and UW-Milwaukee community well. He ask... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010 1 Comments
Klezwoods
Joe Kessler is making a point with his debut album as a bandleader. The Boston fiddler, who has played with everyone from Robert Plant to Morphine, recorded a collection of largely traditional songs with a klezmer flair but a wider perspect... more
Sep 16, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
‘Wisconsin Wonderland’ at Landmarks Gallery
Gregory Rodriguez counts himself “lucky enough to be born into a migrant family.” The painter, who now lives in Stoughton, Wis., was born in Texas to Mexican-American migrant farmers and came north with them to Wisconsin to work in the fiel... more
May 17, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Visual Arts