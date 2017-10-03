RSS

Michael Stebbins

Photo credit: Theatre Gigante

Kenilworth 508 Theatre hosts Theatre Gigante's presentation of I Am My Own Wife, through Oct. 7. more

Oct 3, 2017 4:06 PM Theater

In a dream move, Optimist Theatre will present the eight season of its free outdoor Shakespeare in the Park at the Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion, the state of the art outdoor stage in Downtown Milwaukee. more

Jun 27, 2017 12:21 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

Theatre Gigante stages a delightfully fun and funny political satire this month with Mark Anderson’s Quorum. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:18 PM Theater

Theatre Gigante revive’s Mark Anderson’s Quorum, originally written for Theatre X and premiered in 1993 in the aftermath of the Clinton-Bush race of ’92. Show runs Oct. 7-15 at Plymouth Church. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:27 PM A&E Feature

It's a tragedy written in raspy shadow with the overwhelming weight of very human characterization. Tragic beauty spills out over graceful movements and silences between music of infectious mood and exaggerated sound effects. Theatre Gigante.. more

Mar 11, 2016 2:36 PM Theater

Poet Frank O’Hara’s voice echoes through a lot of contemporary writing. You might not be familiar with his work directly, but you’ll know it when you hear it. Early next month, Theatre Gigante plays tribute to the work of the American poet.. more

Nov 15, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Theatre Gigante Presents the Milwaukee premiere of Irish playwright Mark O’Rowe’s Terminus. more

Apr 21, 2015 7:37 PM A&E Feature

Photo credit: Mike Scrivener

Actor Michael Stebbins talks about moving back to Milwaukee and the allure of David Sedaris’s holiday essays. more

Nov 29, 2014 4:57 PM Off the Cuff

Thisholiday season TheatreGigante hosts performer Michael Stebbins’ staging of Holidayson Ice. David Sedaris now classic holiday tales will be delivered tothe stage by someone who is not David Sedaris. This is an important distinctionthat I f.. more

Nov 18, 2014 7:55 AM Theater

Theatre Gigante opens its season by reprising its 2004 theater-dance hybrid, My Dear Othello. Inspired by Noh drama and featuring painted panels by the late Schomer Lichtner, the ornately stylized production centers on the final moments of ... more

Oct 29, 2014 11:52 PM Theater

Repairers of the Breach provides vital services to the city’s neediest residents. Led by MacCanon Brown, this pioneering program serves between 130 and 150 homeless adults each day. In addition to a health clinic that opened earlier this mo... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

The blessing and the curse of representing the politically engaged 3rd District is that, well, it’s so politically engaged. But we think that Alderman Nik Kovac has handled the issues of the East Side and UW-Milwaukee community well. He ask... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010 1 Comments

Joe Kessler is making a point with his debut album as a bandleader. The Boston fiddler, who has played with everyone from Robert Plant to Morphine, recorded a collection of largely traditional songs with a klezmer flair but a wider perspect... more

Sep 16, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Gregory Rodriguez counts himself “lucky enough to be born into a migrant family.” The painter, who now lives in Stoughton, Wis., was born in Texas to Mexican-American migrant farmers and came north with them to Wisconsin to work in the fiel... more

May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

