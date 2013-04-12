Michael Traynor
Close-Up with Holmes, Watson and Moriarty
Michael Traynor and Max Hultquist return to the basement of the Brumder Mansion this month as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson in Elizabeth Shipe's Sherlock Homes and a Regrettable Engagement. Shipe's script features an more
Apr 12, 2013 4:37 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Youngblood Brings ‘Cartoon’ to Life
Playwright Steve Yockey envisions oppression as a tyrannical child ruling her toys with an iron fist. The idea has some merit. Yockey’s story, titled Cartoon, receives a staging this month courtesy of Youngblood Theatre. more
Nov 21, 2012 3:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Sherlock Holmes’ Live at the Brumder Mansion
It started out simply, with Liz Shipe and Perry Heideman imagining dramatic fairy tales in a series of photographs. Now, Shipe's “Reconstructing Grimm” project is coming live to the Brumder Mansion in a fully staged... more
Sep 21, 2012 4:08 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Reconstructing Grimm's Sherlock Holmes
Originally a very elaborate and creative photo project, Liz Shipe's Reconstructing Grimm will be staging its first live production next month. Shipe and company will take to the Brumder Mansion for a production of a new Sherlock Holmes adventure... more
Aug 24, 2012 11:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Images reflecting into the dawn of the new season
Quite often, promo pics for upcoming shows give me something to post into a blog . . . and they look really nice next to a print review, but occasionally there are some that go beyond that and they end up hanging out on my desktop for a bit long.. more
Aug 15, 2012 3:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pink Banana's Hit-and-Miss 'End of the World'
This year, Pink Banana Theatre's annual program of one-acts tackles the end of the world. As it turns out, the end of all things is a mixed experience. Some bad sketch comedy opens Pink Banana's “One-Acts 2012: The End... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 3 Comments
Dissecting A Short
A Pink Banana Shorts program always ends up being a little weird and unexpected in some respect. And the weird thing about it is that you never really know what part of it is going to be weird and unexpected.Invariably, there's that one short.. more
Jun 4, 2012 5:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Carte Blanche Sells Laughs in 'Little Shop of Horrors'
Carte Blanche Studios' recent revival of the campy rock musical Little Shop of Horrors reminds us of just how fun a night at the theater can be, regardless of some of this production's challenges. It's been 30 years since the original off- more
Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
'Free 2 B U & Me' Celebrates Individuality
The early-'70s album, children's book and TV special Free to Be… You and Me was an ambitious project. The idea was to promote gender neutrality and individuality in the next generation. Years later, the songs and sketches still resonate. more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Fools for Tragedy's Existential 'Waiting'
Fools for Tragedy's current staging of Jordan Gwiazdowski's Waiting, a deconstruction of Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot, plays like an existential funhouse, with metaphorical mirrors strewn everywhere in a story that is both emotionally more
Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Waiting With Fools At The Alchemist
Fools For Tragedy takes the stage of the Alchemist Theatre again next month as it presents Jordan Gwiazdowski’s Waiting. Conceptually, it’s a rather clever mutation of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting For Godot. A group of five actors play various roles.. more
Jan 18, 2012 9:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
And The Part of Michael Caine will be played by Michael Traynor
Somewhere in the 1980’s, screenwriter Dale Launer (Ruthless People) was approached by David Bowie and Mick Jagger. Evidently they wanted to be in a film together and they wanted him to write it. He’d suggested a remake of an old 1964 Marlon Bran.. more
Jul 22, 2011 11:16 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ensemble Dynamics: Carte Blanche's Taming of the Shrew
There was a crispness to the early autumn air south of downtown. It was opening night of Carte Blanche's Studios' somewhat stylish staging of The Taming of the Shrew. As things began to get rolling, it became apparent that Mike Keiley was having.. more
Sep 24, 2010 7:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Loudon Wainwright and Richard Thompson
Singer-songwriters Loudon Wainwright III and Richard Thompson saw the zenith during the singer-songwriter boom of the 1970s, but remarkably, unlike many of their peers, they remained active and vital for the decades to come, never succumbin... more
Oct 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Teachers Release MPS Reform Plan
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News
WPCA Presents ‘Climate Change in the North Woods’
Oct 13, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Edo de Waart, Milwaukee's New Maestro
Sep 4, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Around MKE
Red Knife Lottery's Soiled Soul
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 4 Comments
Norm MacDonald - CANCELED
Defying the timeworn archetype of the cigar-chomping, loud-mouthed insult comedian, Norm MacDonald delivers his pointed barbs from behind a veneer of amiable aloofness, allowing him to feign innocence after even the most incendiary barbs. A... more
Mar 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee