Michael Winterbottom
Code 46, Cop & More: Home Movies/Out on Digital
In Code 46 Director Michael Winterbottom makes the most of his visually interesting settings below the fanciful Shanghai skyline in this near-future science-fiction drama. Tim Robbins stars as an insurance investigator lost in the corporate... more
Mar 15, 2016 2:56 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Trip to Italy
In The Trip to Italy, an unlikely sequel to director Michael Winterbottom’s largely improvised The Trip (2010), British actors-comedians Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon regroup for another culinary road trip. more
Jan 23, 2015 5:30 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Steve Coogan's Road Trip
<p> Road movies have gotten to be the dullest thing going, but if you have British actors Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon in the car, the journey will be worth the investment of two hours. In <em>The Trip</em>, by director Michael Winterbottom (<em>2.. more
Jan 28, 2012 7:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Italian Holiday
To watch A Summer in Genoa (2008) is to understand why Colin Firth was ideally cast in his Oscar-winning role as George VI in The King's Speech. He plays Joe, a British expatriate professor in Chicago whose wife (Hope Davis) is killed in a car .. more
Mar 27, 2011 12:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Killer Inside Me
The Killer Inside Me includes an unforgettable performance by Casey Affleck as Lou Ford, a mild mannered deputy sheriff in small town Texas, c. 1960. Everything seems above board about this polite doctor’s son until the prostitute he is sent to qu.. more
Sep 12, 2010 6:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Shocking and Awful
In 2007, before the Great Recession swept the world, Naomi Klein authored a perceptive work of politics and economics, The Shock Doctrine: The Rise of Disaster Capitalism. Klein’s book is the basis for The ShockDoctrine, a provocative documentary.. more
Jan 21, 2010 12:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Tulpan
Near the conclusion of his four-star review of Tulpan, Roger Ebert acknowledges the difficulties of convincing American audiences to see a dramedy about shepherds in barren Kazakhstan. “You’ll enjoy it, not soon forget it, and you&rsquo,Tod... more
Sep 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dream Theater & Zappa Plays Zappa (8/22)
Prog-Metal, Power-House, Dream Theater joins forces with the outstanding musicianship and legendary songs of Zappa Plays Zappa. Dream Theater & Zappa Plays Zappa will perform at the River,Promotions more
Aug 22, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
The Philosopher Roofer
JimGodsil could be called many things, but “philosopher roofer” is onehandle that should stick. When he’s not fixing roofs for a living,Godsil can be overheard in en,Off the Cuff more
Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Do Not Bail Out the Auto Industry
Last week, the CEOs of the big three American automobile companies made their nationally televised drive to Washington. In the case of at least one of these CEOs, that trip cost upwards of $8,000- based,Left and Right more
Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Theodore Hausmann III News Features 1 Comments