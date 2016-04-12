RSS

Michelle Lopez-Rios

Photo by Timothy Moder

Parenting can be difficult for everyone involved. Susan R. Rose and Joan Stein’s intimate stage show Motherhood Out Loud views this universal difficulty from the maternal perspective via a variety of different angles and written by a number... more

It’s true: Everyone has a mom. Whether you grew up with your birth mom or a surrogate mother/father figure, we all have narratives to share about our interactions with our parents.,Theater more

Back in 2009, The Wisconsin Tourism Federation had to change its name to the Tourism Federation of Wisconsin. When the group was founded over 30 years ago, the initials WTF didn’t have quite the same connotation they do now. It’s an interest.. more

Photo by Lisa Fadden

UW-Milwaukee Theatre crafted a shadowy, one-weekend-only, contemporary production of William Shakespeare’s tragedy, Macbeth. more

Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo

First Stage continues to break new ground with its world premiere of 'Luchadora!' focusing on lucha libre, the Mexican tradition of wrestling. more

There’s nothing small about the super-sized production of Big, the Musical at First Stage Children’s Theater. The cast is big, the production numbers are big and the special effects are big. This is a not-to-be-missed show... more

Michelle Lopez-Rios’ credits include work as a stage actor, a director and a voice coach. Lopez-Rios’ latest project finds her working with Renaissance Theaterworks as the director of Enfrascada, a story of a woman... more

The floor of the Turner Hall Ballroom was crowded with small, candlelit tables for Billy Bragg’s Thursday night concert, creating a vibe more fitting for dinner theater than an evening of political folk-punk.“Who’s playing tonight, Bur more

