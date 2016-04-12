Michelle Lopez-Rios
Motherhood from Many Angles
Parenting can be difficult for everyone involved. Susan R. Rose and Joan Stein’s intimate stage show Motherhood Out Loud views this universal difficulty from the maternal perspective via a variety of different angles and written by a number... more
Apr 12, 2016 4:47 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Next Act Theatre Gives Thanks to Mothers in ‘Motherhood Out Loud’
It’s true: Everyone has a mom. Whether you grew up with your birth mom or a surrogate mother/father figure, we all have narratives to share about our interactions with our parents.,Theater more
Mar 29, 2016 4:39 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
WTF with UWM
Back in 2009, The Wisconsin Tourism Federation had to change its name to the Tourism Federation of Wisconsin. When the group was founded over 30 years ago, the initials WTF didn’t have quite the same connotation they do now. It’s an interest.. more
Oct 29, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lady Macbeth with a Smartphone
UW-Milwaukee Theatre crafted a shadowy, one-weekend-only, contemporary production of William Shakespeare’s tragedy, Macbeth. more
Oct 27, 2015 9:34 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Girl Power and Mexican Wrestling
First Stage continues to break new ground with its world premiere of 'Luchadora!' focusing on lucha libre, the Mexican tradition of wrestling. more
Apr 13, 2015 2:00 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘Big’ Fun at First Stage
There’s nothing small about the super-sized production of Big, the Musical at First Stage Children’s Theater. The cast is big, the production numbers are big and the special effects are big. This is a not-to-be-missed show... more
Oct 25, 2012 4:19 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Lopez-Rios on the Magic of ‘Enfrascada’
Michelle Lopez-Rios’ credits include work as a stage actor, a director and a voice coach. Lopez-Rios’ latest project finds her working with Renaissance Theaterworks as the director of Enfrascada, a story of a woman... more
Oct 8, 2012 2:13 PM Russ Bickerstaff Off the Cuff
Billy Bragg @ Turner Hall Ballroom
The floor of the Turner Hall Ballroom was crowded with small, candlelit tables for Billy Bragg’s Thursday night concert, creating a vibe more fitting for dinner theater than an evening of political folk-punk.“Who’s playing tonight, Bur more
Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews 1 Comments