Democratic America vs. Republican Indecency
The Democratic convention just showed us the multiracial face of America as it exists today. The Republican nominee continues to show us the vile, twisted face of racism and bigotry in America.
Aug 2, 2016 Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Voter ID Is Here: Don’t Let Anyone Stop You From Voting
On Monday, three federal appellate court judges—all of whom were appointed by Republicans—declared Wisconsin's restrictive voter ID law to be constitutional. These are the same judges
Oct 8, 2014 Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Junk Food Lawmakers
The movement is led from the top by the healthy foods initiative of First Lady Michelle Obama and from Milwaukee by Will Allen, founder of Growing Power, named by Time
May 22, 2013 Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Upbeat Convention
CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Everyone knows President Barack Obama is a great speaker, but there's a reason why he also inspires seasoned politicians, a former president and previous presidential candidates to deliver some of the best speeches of their
Sep 11, 2012 Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Growing Power’s Will Allen to Meet with Michelle Obama Tomorrow
Yeah! Growing Power's Will Allen is slated to appear with First Lady Michelle Obama tomorrow as she kicks off her campaign to fight childhood obesity. Michelle couldn't have picked a better guy to help her out. Will's been an inspi..
Feb 8, 2010 Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Hunters Do Bang-Up Job
To make up for years of writing thattends to annoy people with guns, let me take this opp
Dec 17, 2008 Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Trashing of Michelle
If millions of people are truly outragedover sexism in politics following the defeat of Sen. Hillary Clintonfor the Democratic presidential nomination, it's obvious what the nexttarget should be: the brazen denigration of another accomplished wom...
Jun 18, 2008 Joel McNally News Features
On the eve of Wisconsin's high-profile primary, Barack Obama will make his closing
Feb 18, 2008 Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee