Michelle Paura

Cabaret Milwaukee Settles Unfinished Business with 'Curse of the Apothecary'
Cabaret Milwaukee concluded their Apothecary Trilogy with a finale titled The Curse of The Apothecary at Blue Ribbon Hall of Best Place. Directed by Josh Bryan, this production featured a cast of fear-mongering villains, awe-inspiring heroe... more
Feb 21, 2017 4:24 PM Evan Thomas Casey Theater
Madness at Tea in the Brumder
The Dodo greets you at the door to the mansion. He’s played by Tom Marks. It’s a congenial atmosphere. There are pre-show refreshments. There is tea. (This is a tea party after all.) The Hatter shows up not too long afterwards. He’s been played by.. more
Feb 18, 2015 3:45 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Milwaukee’s Lakefront Festival of Arts
The upcoming Father’s Day weekend offers several unique opportunities for art lovers.On June 20, The Art Institute of Chicago closes the exhibition “Matisse: Radical Invention, 1913-1917.” The exhibit provides a personal glimpse into m more
Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts