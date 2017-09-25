RSS

Michelle Pfeiffer

frankieandjohnny.jpg.jpe

Terrence McNally wrote thescreenplay for Frankie and Johnny (1991), drawing it from his 1987 off-Broadwayproduction, Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune . With the help of directorGarry Marshall ( Pretty Woman ), McNally transformed a two-.. more

Sep 25, 2017 1:42 PM I Hate Hollywood

film_mother.jpg.jpe

While some of the imagery in mother! is compelling, director Darren Aronofsky falls into the trap of contemporary horror directors for whom enough is never enough and subtlety is sacrificed for visual overkill. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:59 PM Film Reviews

americanassasin.jpg.jpe

In American Assassin, counter-terrorism agent Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien) and CIA veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton) team up with a Turkish agent to hunt down a malevolent, mysterious operative played by Taylor Kitsch. more

Sep 12, 2017 3:07 PM Film Clips 1 Comments

 Ten years ago,Neil Gaiman was called “the most-optioned author in Hollywood who has yet tohave any of his work translated to the big screen.” The highly regarded writerand graphic novelist finally saw his fairytale, Stardust (2.. more

Jul 6, 2014 12:47 PM I Hate Hollywood

Terence Nance’s semi-autobiographical film is amusing and heartfelt as well as a visually and narratively imaginative exploration of the vagaries of love in all its angst and pleasure—especially during the uncertainty when flirtation has no... more

Sep 11, 2013 12:35 AM Film Clips

blogimage18621.jpe

A year after it premiered, the gothic soap opera “Dark Shadows” took a strange turn with the arrival of a distant... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage7087.jpe

After a 12-performance run last winter, Cheap Trick's Dream Police production will return to the Potawatomi Bingo Casino's Northern Lights Theater this fall for 10 more shows. The Milwaukee-only shows feature the band playing their entire 1977 alb.. more

Jul 15, 2011 1:36 PM On Music

The Super Bowl has become a true televisual non sequitur—a bizarre "Rocky"-style montage mashing together as many divergent strands of American culture as possible.This year's blockbuster was no exception. There was former President Geor more

Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

blogimage10446.jpe

Lokesh is a man with deep roots but no boundaries. The expatriate Indian electronica artist has lived in San Francisco for several years and brings diverse influences together with the sonic essence of his homeland. Sitar and acoustic guita... more

Apr 9, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage7087.jpe

During the era known as the Belle Époque, the Beautiful Age, the corsets of Victorianism l Belle Époque ,Film

Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

During the era known as the Belle Époque, the Beautiful Age, the corsets of Victorianism loosened. A caste of courtesans, elevated above the more proletarian prostitutes, traded sexual companionship with aristocrats and magnets for lives of bejew.. more

Jun 25, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Come out to the Burn Camp Benefit at The Garage at 9pm. 10 UFC Fighters and Milwaukee Firemen will compete in a strip contest and challenge guests to flip cup. In addition to what is sure to be a great night, the Shep,Promotions more

Nov 22, 2008 12:00 AM Promotions

blogimage3915.jpe

Overlooking busy Prospect Avenue from the ground floor of the Shorecrest Hotel, the Savoy Room (1962 N. Prospect Ave.) is a splendid setting redolent of bygone elegance. The walls are black marble, the f,Dining Out more

Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

During the era known as the Belle Époque, the Beautiful Age, the corsets of Victorianism loosened. A caste of courtesans, elevated above the more proletarian prostitutes, traded sexual companionship with aristocrats and magnates for lives of beje.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

