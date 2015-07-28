Michelle Waide
Windfall Theatre Presents Staged Reading
Told through the nostalgic eye of Katrin—one of four children of a Norwegian immigrant family living in San Francisco during the early 20th century—I Remember Mama by John Van Druten (based on Kathryn Forbes’ novel Mama’s Bank Account) is a... more
Jul 28, 2015 9:08 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
A British Exploration of Education with Windfall
One of the biggest roadblocks to a decent education is the educational system itself. There’s so much in the way of a decent education that stems from the classroom itself and all of the machinery behind it. As frustrating as this can be, it’s nic.. more
Jan 30, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Stream Hello Death's Warm-Hearted Winter Track, "On A Quiet Winter Night"
On their self-titled debut, Milwaukee's moody folk quartet Hello Death explored two seemingly contradictory fascinations, mortality and beauty, searching for hope in disquieting tales of violence. The group's latest track finds them in a less morb.. more
Dec 31, 2014 1:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Two Nights Only: A Staged Reading of ‘The Chalk Garden’
Often cited as a key factor in the revival of the Kinnickinnic business district and a kick-starter of the Bay View renaissance, Boulevard Theatreâ€”founded by Artistic Director Mark Bucher nearly 30 years agoâ€”presents a staged reading of... more
Jul 17, 2014 6:06 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater 1 Comments
Brewers vs. Cubs
The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their third series against the Chicago Cubs this season with an afternoon game at Miller Park. more
Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee