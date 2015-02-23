Michelle White

RSS
A Bumpy Kind of Carnage
Off the Wall Theatre witnesses how difficult it can be to bring an intricate, little 90-minute drama to the stage as it presents Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage. more
Feb 23, 2015 12:55 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Juliet and Romeo' Puts Women in Control
Bad Example's Juliet and Romeo is an interesting exercise that creates an enjoyable and novel theatrical experience. Playwrights Theresa Stefaniak and David Kaye have flipped the gender... more
Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Free 2 B U & Me' Celebrates Individuality
The early-'70s album, children's book and TV special Free to Be… You and Me was an ambitious project. The idea was to promote gender neutrality and individuality in the next generation. Years later, the songs and sketches still resonate. more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
