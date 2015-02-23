RSS

Michelle White

theatrereview_offthewall.jpg.jpe

Photo by Jeremy C. Welter

Off the Wall Theatre witnesses how difficult it can be to bring an intricate, little 90-minute drama to the stage as it presents Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage. more

Feb 23, 2015 12:55 AM Theater

Bad Example's Juliet and Romeo is an interesting exercise that creates an enjoyable and novel theatrical experience. Playwrights Theresa Stefaniak and David Kaye have flipped the gender... more

Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

The early-'70s album, children's book and TV special Free to Be… You and Me was an ambitious project. The idea was to promote gender neutrality and individuality in the next generation. Years later, the songs and sketches still resonate. more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES