Michelle Williams

The FootlightsPerforming Arts Awards recently announced plans to divide each of the 16award categories into two groups: professional and non-professional due to alarge number of nominations and votes. “The main objective of the awards .. more

Apr 19, 2017 10:11 PM Around MKE

Plenty of touring musicals are swinging through Milwaukee this year, but it's unlikely any of them will feature a more unlikely cast than the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's rock musical Jesus Christ Superstar . The latest version of the 40-year-.. more

Apr 8, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

Blue Valentine garnered loads of buzz over the battle for its rating. Somehow, despite frontal nudity and graphic sex, its handlers managed to win an R instead of the dreaded NC-17. It must be said that the naked parts of Blue Valentine are... more

Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Railing against the uniform blandness of American society, for his exhibit “Freak Parade” at Marquette’s Haggerty Museum of Art, Thomas Woodruff, chair of the illustration and cartooning department at New York’s School of Visual Ar more

Mar 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

