Michelle Williams
Footlights Performing Arts Awards Announces Separate Categories for Professional and Non-Professional Arts Groups
The FootlightsPerforming Arts Awards recently announced plans to divide each of the 16award categories into two groups: professional and non-professional due to alarge number of nominations and votes. “The main objective of the awards .. more
Apr 19, 2017 10:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Weirdest "Jesus Christ Superstar" Production Ever is Coming to Milwaukee
Plenty of touring musicals are swinging through Milwaukee this year, but it's unlikely any of them will feature a more unlikely cast than the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's rock musical Jesus Christ Superstar . The latest version of the 40-year-.. more
Apr 8, 2014 8:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Blue Valentine
Blue Valentine garnered loads of buzz over the battle for its rating. Somehow, despite frontal nudity and graphic sex, its handlers managed to win an R instead of the dreaded NC-17. It must be said that the naked parts of Blue Valentine are... more
Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Thomas Woodruff: Freak Parade
Railing against the uniform blandness of American society, for his exhibit “Freak Parade” at Marquette’s Haggerty Museum of Art, Thomas Woodruff, chair of the illustration and cartooning department at New York’s School of Visual Ar more
Mar 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee