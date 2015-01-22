Michigan
Zoup for Soup!
A soup-centric restaurant will be opening this spring at 1433 N. Jefferson.Zoup!, a Michigan-based chain, features 12 daily rotating soups, including lowfat, low calorie, vegetarian and gluten free options. Varieties include chickenpotpie, lobs.. more
Jan 22, 2015 8:01 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
The Special Privileges of Being Black
Back when I was in college, someone actually recorded a darkly humorous, satirical song that opened with the absurd phrase: “I wish I were a Negro . . .” more
Apr 30, 2014 5:42 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Did Young Romney Impersonate a Police Officer?
When Mitt Romney was a college freshman, he told fellow residents of his Stanford University... more
Jun 18, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 13 Comments
Kohler Festival of Beer Kicks Off Its Fourth Year
For Grant Pauly, owner of and brewmaster for the new 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. in Sheboygan, Wis., brewing beer... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian A&E Feature
John Gasser channels Brian Butch
In February 2008, the Badgers were down one to Indiana with 12 seconds left. This happened: Fast forward to last night. Freshman John Gasser (he of UW's only ever triple double) wins the game for Wisconsin against Michigan: more
Feb 24, 2011 2:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Quest for Fire’s Scorching Hardcore
As I have noted in this column time and time again, Milwaukee is quickly becoming a center for quality hardcore bands. Groups like Get Rad, Protestant and Party by the Slice are all pushing the genre to the limit, highlighting that hardcore... more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Jessie Vetter wins Patty Kaz Award!
The story is here on the Badgers' website and includes a photo gallery.From the story:Vetter has had an illustrious career at Wisconsin that includes multiple NCAA records and nearly every UW goaltender record. Along with her individual accomplis.. more
Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Milwaukee-New Berlin Water Sale Could Be Near
The state Legislature’s passage of the historic Great Lakes water compact in M www.expressmilwaukee.com ,News Features more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features