RSS

Michigan

aroundmke_zoup.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

A soup-centric restaurant will be opening this spring at 1433 N. Jefferson.Zoup!, a Michigan-based chain, features 12 daily rotating soups, including lowfat, low calorie, vegetarian and gluten free options. Varieties include chickenpotpie, lobs.. more

Jan 22, 2015 8:01 PM Around MKE

affirmative-action-michigan-nsn042414.jpg.jpe

Back when I was in college, someone actually recorded a darkly humorous, satirical song that opened with the absurd phrase: “I wish I were a Negro . . .” more

Apr 30, 2014 5:42 PM Taking Liberties

blogimage19005.jpe

When Mitt Romney was a college freshman, he told fellow residents of his Stanford University... more

Jun 18, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 13 Comments

blogimage18683.jpe

For Grant Pauly, owner of and brewmaster for the new 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. in Sheboygan, Wis., brewing beer... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

In February 2008, the Badgers were down one to Indiana with 12 seconds left. This happened:   Fast forward to last night. Freshman John Gasser (he of UW's only ever triple double) wins the game for Wisconsin against Michigan:   more

Feb 24, 2011 2:01 PM More Sports

As I have noted in this column time and time again, Milwaukee is quickly becoming a center for quality hardcore bands. Groups like Get Rad, Protestant and Party by the Slice are all pushing the genre to the limit, highlighting that hardcore... more

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

The story is here on the Badgers' website and includes a photo gallery.From the story:Vetter has had an illustrious career at Wisconsin that includes multiple NCAA records and nearly every UW goaltender record. Along with her individual accomplis.. more

Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage2998.jpe

 The state Legislature’s passage of the historic Great Lakes water compact in M www.expressmilwaukee.com ,News Features more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES