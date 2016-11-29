Mick Jagger
The Rolling Stones ‘Havana Moon’
It’sbeen a crossroads year for Cuba, starting with Pres. Obama’s proclamation ofnormal relations with the embargoed island nation and ending with the death ofrevolutionary leader Fidel Castro. In between came an event almost.. more
Nov 29, 2016 2:51 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Peter Wolf @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
The former J. Geils Band singer’s new songs may be sad, but he was in good humor Saturday night at the Northern Lights Theatre. more
Nov 21, 2016 10:58 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews 1 Comments
The Rolling Stones @ Marcus Amphitheater
If The Rolling Stones' Marcus Amphitheater performance was their final show in Milwaukee, it did justice to their incredible legacy. more
Jun 24, 2015 1:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Jodorowsky's Dune
The coolest movie never made, and probably the most influential, is the subject of the documentary Jodorowsky’s Dune. A decade before David Lynch’s widely derided rendition of the Frank Herbert novel, Latin-American cult more
Apr 16, 2014 12:53 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Rolling Stones in the Crossfire
On the eve of their 50th anniversary, theRolling Stones granted an interview to film director Brett Morgen on onecondition: "No cameras allowed in the room." The resultingdocumentary, Crossfire Hurricane (out on DVD and Blu-ray), f.. more
May 19, 2013 12:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Stones at 50
Despite all the pictures and memorabilia, The Rolling Stones 50 (Hyperion) is not to be mistaken for a coffee table book. It has incisive commentary by its authors—Messrs. Jagger, Richards, Watts and Wood—and demonstrates more
Feb 21, 2013 5:31 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Pole Position: Festivus Races On
Free of all the trimmings of other December holidays, Festivus, celebrated on Dec. 23, encourages behavior otherwise frowned upon at family gatherings and holiday parties. If one individual challenges another individual to a wrestling match... more
Dec 22, 2010 12:00 AM Emily Patti A&E Feature 1 Comments
Emotionally Rescued
I was more than a little shocked when I found a copy of Emotional Rescue in my turntable last night, since, as best I can recall, I haven’t listened to that record in years. How did it get there? Did I get drunk one night and cue it up? Unlikely. .. more
Dec 23, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
