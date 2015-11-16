Microsoft
Pressurecast One-Hundred-Four: Microsoft Overcomes PS4’s Price Cut
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video
Nov 16, 2015 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast One-Hundred-One: Microsoft Hides Xbox One Sales Numbers
Microsoft Goes Quiet On Sales Numbers, Harmonix Writes Their Own Amazon Reviews, and Ubisoft Fends Off an Unwelcome Investor!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video
Oct 26, 2015 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Ninety-Eight: Tony Hawk Pro Hater
How Bad is Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5? Why Did Microsoft Buy Havok? How Important is VR to Gran Turismo 7? Just Listen. We'll Tell You.AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video
Oct 5, 2015 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Ninety-Seven: VR Is Ready To Strike
VR is just around the corner! But do you care? Are video game voice actors going on strike? Is NBA 2K16's story mode kind of creepy? Listen to find out! Or don't! Whatever man!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct..
Sep 28, 2015 1:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Ninety-Five: Pokémon Go Invades The Real World
Pokémon Go is Announced, Ubisoft Opens a Theme Park, and We Discuss the Pros and Cons of Mario Maker!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video
Sep 14, 2015 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Ninety-Four: Can YouTubers Be Trusted?
The FTC Declares Machinima's Promotions "Deceptive," PlayStation Turns 20, And We Dive Deep Into Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video
Sep 8, 2015 6:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Until Dawn
"Don't go in there" These words have often left the tense mouths of horror movie fans questioning the idiotic decisions of the genre's protagonists. Until Dawn turns the tables, placing the fate of terrified teenagers squarely in your hands. Un..
Sep 1, 2015 7:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Ninety-Three: YouTube Vs Twitch
YouTube Takes On Twitch! Mortal Kombat Gets Kanceled! And We Discuss an Exciting New PlayStation 4 Exclusive!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video
Aug 31, 2015 3:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Everybody's Gone To The Rapture
The following review is spoiler free! Enjoy!Somewhere between Visual Novel and Point-and-Click Adventure lies Everybody's Gone To The Rapture. Forgoing interactive obstacles for a deep and engaging narrative, Rapture's focus is placed squarely in..
Aug 18, 2015 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Rare Replay (Xbox One)
There's a good chance you're familiar with the works of Rare Ltd. Over the past 30 years, this world renown British developer has produced some of the most beloved and influential titles in video game history. To celebrate their temporal milestone..
Aug 11, 2015 1:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Ninety: Konami Abusing Employees?
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video
Aug 10, 2015 3:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Rocket League
Close your eyes. Picture an enormous enclosed soccer field. Now imagine the players are rocket powered cars. This is Rocket League.Silly? Most certainly. Stupid? To a degree. But Rocket League's bombastic rendition of the world's most popular spor..
Aug 4, 2015 5:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Eighty-Nine: Do Third Party Exclusives Suck?
Xbox Distances Itself From 3rd Party Exclusives, Ouya Gets Bought Out, and the First NX Title May Have Been Announced!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.
Aug 3, 2015 3:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Hilarious Video Game Memes (4 $ale)
Is your refrigerator running? Better vote for it! Hello my laughing Larrys and snickering Sues! This is Derrick "Did You Laugh?" Babin! For over 25 years I had the privilege of running my very own prop shop, Derrick's Gallery of Giggles. Sadly,..
Jul 7, 2015 5:21 AM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Eighty-Two: E3 2015 Pre-Show
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast by iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video
Jun 15, 2015 8:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Axiom Verge
Axiom Verge is a rare breed of video game. While many titles borrow aesthetic and gameplay elements from their peers, Axiom fully embraces it's influences in an effort to recreate a prior work. In a word, it's a homage. Anyone familiar with the ..
Apr 7, 2015 6:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
4 Reasons NOT to go Next Gen (yet)
It's been over a year since the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One joined the Wii U in kicking off the latest in video game console hardware. Now with a combined sales of over 30 million units, the eighth generation is the fastest selling yet. Not bad con..
Mar 24, 2015 8:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb 2 Comments
PressureCast Episode Seventy: Nintendo Enters Mobile, Kojima Exits Konami
This week on the Pressurecast: Nintendo Is Officially Heading To Phones, Tablets And A New Console! Kojima Is Being Erased By Konami! And Microsoft Is Giving Away Windows 10 To Pirates!Audio Version: iTunes Stitcher Tune In Direct Feed.
Mar 23, 2015 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Resident Evil: Revelations 2 Episode One
Resident Evil: Revelations 2 Episode One is the 22nd entry into the Resident Evil franchise, the sequel to the Revelations side story and the first of four episodes. Confused? If so, just know that Episode One is a fantastic start to the Revelatio..
Mar 3, 2015 4:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Sixty-Seven: Why We Buy Next Gen
Mar 2, 2015 4:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb