Nov 16, 2015 3:20 PM Video Games are Dumb

Nov 16, 2015 3:20 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast101.jpg.jpe

Microsoft Goes Quiet On Sales Numbers, Harmonix Writes Their Own Amazon Reviews, and Ubisoft Fends Off an Unwelcome Investor!

Oct 26, 2015 3:05 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast98.jpg.jpe

How Bad is Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5? Why Did Microsoft Buy Havok? How Important is VR to Gran Turismo 7? Just Listen. We'll Tell You.

Oct 5, 2015 4:10 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_press97.jpg.jpe

VR is just around the corner! But do you care? Are video game voice actors going on strike? Is NBA 2K16's story mode kind of creepy? Listen to find out! Or don't! Whatever man!

Sep 28, 2015 1:46 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast95.jpg.jpe

Pokémon Go is Announced, Ubisoft Opens a Theme Park, and We Discuss the Pros and Cons of Mario Maker!

Sep 14, 2015 2:20 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast94.jpg.jpe

The FTC Declares Machinima's Promotions "Deceptive," PlayStation Turns 20, And We Dive Deep Into Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain!

Sep 8, 2015 6:27 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_untildawn.jpg.jpe

“Don’t go in there” These words have often left the tense mouths of horror movie fans questioning the idiotic decisions of the genre’s protagonists. Until Dawn turns the tables, placing the fate of terrified teenagers squarely in your hands. Un.. more

Sep 1, 2015 7:31 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast93.jpg.jpe

YouTube Takes On Twitch! Mortal Kombat Gets Kanceled! And We Discuss an Exciting New PlayStation 4 Exclusive!

Aug 31, 2015 3:11 PM Video Games are Dumb

rapture.jpg.jpe

The following review is spoiler free!  Enjoy!Somewhere between Visual Novel and Point-and-Click Adventure lies Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture. Forgoing interactive obstacles for a deep and engaging narrative, Rapture’s focus is placed squarely in.. more

Aug 18, 2015 3:50 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_rarereplay.jpg.jpe

There’s a good chance you’re familiar with the works of Rare Ltd. Over the past 30 years, this world renown British developer has produced some of the most beloved and influential titles in video game history. To celebrate their temporal milestone.. more

Aug 11, 2015 1:54 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_press90.jpg.jpe

Aug 11, 2015 1:54 PM Video Games are Dumb

Aug 10, 2015 3:04 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_rocket.jpg.jpe

Close your eyes. Picture an enormous enclosed soccer field. Now imagine the players are rocket powered cars. This is Rocket League.Silly? Most certainly. Stupid? To a degree. But Rocket League’s bombastic rendition of the world’s most popular spor.. more

Aug 4, 2015 5:25 AM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_press89.jpg.jpe

Xbox Distances Itself From 3rd Party Exclusives, Ouya Gets Bought Out, and the First NX Title May Have Been Announced!

Aug 3, 2015 3:06 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_memecover.jpg.jpe

Is your refrigerator running? Better vote for it! Hello my laughing Larrys and snickering Sues! This is Derrick “Did You Laugh?” Babin! For over 25 years I had the privilege of running my very own prop shop, Derrick’s Gallery of Giggles. Sadly,.. more

Jul 7, 2015 5:21 AM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_press82.jpg.jpe

Jun 15, 2015 8:10 PM Video Games are Dumb

Jun 15, 2015 8:10 PM Video Games are Dumb

videogamesaredumb_axiomverge.jpg.jpe

Axiom Verge is a rare breed of video game. While many titles borrow aesthetic and gameplay elements from their peers, Axiom fully embraces it’s influences in an effort to recreate a prior work. In a word, it’s a homage. Anyone familiar with the .. more

Apr 7, 2015 6:40 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgadngcover.jpg.jpe

It’s been over a year since the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One joined the Wii U in kicking off the latest in video game console hardware. Now with a combined sales of over 30 million units, the eighth generation is the fastest selling yet. Not bad con.. more

Mar 24, 2015 8:30 PM Video Games are Dumb 2 Comments

videogamesaredumb_hideokojima.jpg.jpe

This week on the Pressurecast: Nintendo Is Officially Heading To Phones, Tablets And A New Console! Kojima Is Being Erased By Konami! And Microsoft Is Giving Away Windows 10 To Pirates!

Mar 23, 2015 6:00 PM Video Games are Dumb

videogames_logo-01.jpg.jpe

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 Episode One is the 22nd entry into the Resident Evil franchise, the sequel to the Revelations side story and the first of four episodes. Confused? If so, just know that Episode One is a fantastic start to the Revelatio.. more

Mar 3, 2015 4:20 PM Video Games are Dumb

videogames_logo-01.jpg.jpe

Mar 2, 2015 4:25 AM Video Games are Dumb

