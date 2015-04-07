RSS

Middle Class

On Sunday the Journal Sentinel ran an article about Scott Walker being perhaps the only average middle-class guy running for the Republican nomination. The other contenders either inherited money or made real money on their own in the priva... more

Apr 7, 2015 9:50 PM Expresso 4 Comments

Polls, the ones Americans entered to vote in November and the public opinion surveys they’ve answered since, show people are starting to see through dishonest Republican political rhetoric. more

Feb 4, 2013 4:35 PM Taking Liberties

Nations once aspired to have a middle class as strong as the one in the United States. However, as Salon editor Joan Walsh argues in her new release, What’s the Matter With White People: Why We Long for a Golden Age... more

Oct 22, 2012 10:48 PM Books

“Can you declare anything off-limits?” Martha Raddatz, the moderator of last week’s vice presidential debate, asked Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan. The question about which middle-class tax breaks Ryan would preserve seem... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM News Features

If you want to see what’s wrong with America, take a good look at the list of the 400 richest Americans—the Forbes 400. While the economy struggled to create jobs, it was another banner year for the super-rich... more

Oct 3, 2012 4:35 PM News Features

Why do America's 1% care so little about the country's middle class? Investigative reporters Donald L. Barlett and James B. Steele answer this way: Even after reducing American workers to a cheap labor pool, the growing middle classes of B... more

Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Books

