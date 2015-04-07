Middle Class
Scott Walker and Middle-Class Politics
On Sunday the Journal Sentinel ran an article about Scott Walker being perhaps the only average middle-class guy running for the Republican nomination. The other contenders either inherited money or made real money on their own in the priva... more
Apr 7, 2015 9:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
Tax Cut Politics
Polls, the ones Americans entered to vote in November and the public opinion surveys they’ve answered since, show people are starting to see through dishonest Republican political rhetoric. more
Feb 4, 2013 4:35 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Joan Walsh Examines Middle-Class Decline
Nations once aspired to have a middle class as strong as the one in the United States. However, as Salon editor Joan Walsh argues in her new release, What’s the Matter With White People: Why We Long for a Golden Age... more
Oct 22, 2012 10:48 PM Jenni Herrick Books
The Real Paul Ryan
“Can you declare anything off-limits?” Martha Raddatz, the moderator of last week’s vice presidential debate, asked Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan. The question about which middle-class tax breaks Ryan would preserve seem... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Five Reasons Why Rich Americans Grow Richer as the Middle Class Declines
If you want to see what’s wrong with America, take a good look at the list of the 400 richest Americans—the Forbes 400. While the economy struggled to create jobs, it was another banner year for the super-rich... more
Oct 3, 2012 4:35 PM Les Leopold News Features
The Betrayal of the American Dream (PublicAffairs), by Donald L. Barlett and James B. Steele
Why do America's 1% care so little about the country's middle class? Investigative reporters Donald L. Barlett and James B. Steele answer this way: Even after reducing American workers to a cheap labor pool, the growing middle classes of B... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books