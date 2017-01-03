RSS

Punk Ethnography: Artists & Scholars Listen to Sublime Frequencies, edited by Yale ethnomusicologist Michael E. Veal and The New Yorker’s E. Tammy Kim, is an essay collection on the Sublime Frequencies indie label, which curates albums of m... more

Jan 3, 2017 2:11 PM Books

In the bestselling book, America’s War for the Greater Middle East: A Military History, military historian and author Andrew J. Bacevich looks back on numerous examples from the past four decades of seemingly sundry individual conflicts tha... more

Jan 3, 2017 1:56 PM Books

Sexy girls in miniskirts and go-go boots, erotic lesbian encounters—and full frontal nudity! Daughter of Dracula (1972) by Spanish-born, French-based director Jess Franco was made for export to America’s X-rated drive-in circuit. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:25 PM Home Movies

The medieval Muslim leader Saladin ruled over Sunni and Shia with relative equanimity and recaptured Jerusalem from the Roman Catholic Crusaders. Writing for a popular audience in Saladin: The Sultan Who Vanquished the Crusades and Built an... more

Oct 11, 2016 2:12 PM Books

It’salways nice to hear about an upcoming show in an intimate venue. Later-on it’snice when the show in question happens to feature really good actors. If italso happens to be a world premiere, that’s kind of a bonus. Only recently didI get fo.. more

Sep 22, 2014 9:38 AM Theater 1 Comments

Casablanca’s story continues to evolve. Jesse Musa opened the restaurant in the late ’80s at a modest location on Mitchell Street. It later moved to a larger place on... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Dining Preview

Ed Wahhab, a successful graduate of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, ultimately found the restaurant business preferable to nuclear engineering. In 2007, he opened Sababa, a casual café that mainly catered to... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Dining Preview

Casablanca (728 E. Brady St.) continues to be a Milwaukee favorite for Middle Eastern fare. The restaurant is in the midst of a major construction project—the building is encased in scaffolding, there is a temporary kitchen, and steel colum... more

Jun 7, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

History told as a graphic novel is nothing new, but Best of Enemies is a singular accomplishment, packing episodes little known and less understood into striking black-and-white frames crowded with imagery and ideas. The imaginative landsca... more

Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM Books

So wildly varied is the recording output of Milwaukee poet, singer, trumpeter and activist Harvey Taylor that one never knows where he will go from one album to the next. Inspired by last year's Middle Eastern uprisings, Taylor and various ... more

Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Shortly before the invasion of Iraq, CIA Director George Tenet experienced a meltdown in front of Saudi royal family. This was the beginning of Gulf War II, and even before the first shots were fired, Tenet knew two things: one, there was n... more

Apr 26, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Formany Milwaukeeans, Abu’s was their first taste of the Middle East. Andwhen the little corner restaurant opened in the late ’70s, MiddleEastern food was an edgy concept in Milwaukee, a c,Dining Out more

Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 9 Comments

A great day for new song leaks. First Method Man and Redman drop a long overdue new song, and it sounds like it was preserved in amber from 2000 (in a good way), and then Ghostface of all people emerges with a song that addresses the Rihanna/Chris.. more

Mar 5, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Whenwe reviewed Yaffa (106 W. Wells St.) in January, the Mediterraneanrestaurant was only open for dinner. Now that summer has arrived,weekday lunches have returned. Yaffa’s outdoor deck, located directlyon the RiverWalk, provides a pleasant lunc... more

Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

Ten years ago, when Israel was celebrating it’s 50th anniversary,Milwaukee-born journalist Sandy Tolan set out for Israel and the West Bank too seek out the human side of the A,Authors' Voices (Online Exclusive) more

May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Books

