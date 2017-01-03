Middle East
Punk Ethnography: Artists & Scholars Listen to Sublime Frequencies (Wesleyan University Press), edited by Michael E. Veal and E. Tammy Kim
Punk Ethnography: Artists & Scholars Listen to Sublime Frequencies, edited by Yale ethnomusicologist Michael E. Veal and The New Yorker’s E. Tammy Kim, is an essay collection on the Sublime Frequencies indie label, which curates albums of m... more
Jan 3, 2017 2:11 PM David Luhrssen Books
Historian Andrew J. Bacevich on 'America's War for the Greater Middle East'
In the bestselling book, America’s War for the Greater Middle East: A Military History, military historian and author Andrew J. Bacevich looks back on numerous examples from the past four decades of seemingly sundry individual conflicts tha... more
Jan 3, 2017 1:56 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Home Movies/Out on Digital 10.20
Sexy girls in miniskirts and go-go boots, erotic lesbian encounters—and full frontal nudity! Daughter of Dracula (1972) by Spanish-born, French-based director Jess Franco was made for export to America’s X-rated drive-in circuit. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:25 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Saladin: The Sultan Who Vanquished the Crusaders and Built an Islamic Empire (DaCapo Press), by John Man
The medieval Muslim leader Saladin ruled over Sunni and Shia with relative equanimity and recaptured Jerusalem from the Roman Catholic Crusaders. Writing for a popular audience in Saladin: The Sultan Who Vanquished the Crusades and Built an... more
Oct 11, 2016 2:12 PM David Luhrssen Books
World Premiere of Identita with Windfall Theatre Company This Month
It’salways nice to hear about an upcoming show in an intimate venue. Later-on it’snice when the show in question happens to feature really good actors. If italso happens to be a world premiere, that’s kind of a bonus. Only recently didI get fo.. more
Sep 22, 2014 9:38 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Casablanca Takes It to the Next Level
Casablanca’s story continues to evolve. Jesse Musa opened the restaurant in the late ’80s at a modest location on Mitchell Street. It later moved to a larger place on... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Sababa Adds Bar and Lounge Area
Ed Wahhab, a successful graduate of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, ultimately found the restaurant business preferable to nuclear engineering. In 2007, he opened Sababa, a casual café that mainly catered to... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Casablanca Open During Construction
Casablanca (728 E. Brady St.) continues to be a Milwaukee favorite for Middle Eastern fare. The restaurant is in the midst of a major construction project—the building is encased in scaffolding, there is a temporary kitchen, and steel colum... more
Jun 7, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Best of Enemies: A History of US and Middle East Relations, Part One: 1783-1953 (Abrams), by Jean-Pierre Filiu and David B.
History told as a graphic novel is nothing new, but Best of Enemies is a singular accomplishment, packing episodes little known and less understood into striking black-and-white frames crowded with imagery and ideas. The imaginative landsca... more
Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Harvey Taylor
So wildly varied is the recording output of Milwaukee poet, singer, trumpeter and activist Harvey Taylor that one never knows where he will go from one album to the next. Inspired by last year's Middle Eastern uprisings, Taylor and various ... more
Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The Middle East’s ‘World of Trouble’
Shortly before the invasion of Iraq, CIA Director George Tenet experienced a meltdown in front of Saudi royal family. This was the beginning of Gulf War II, and even before the first shots were fired, Tenet knew two things: one, there was n... more
Apr 26, 2010 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Books
The New Abu’s on Farwell Avenue
Formany Milwaukeeans, Abu’s was their first taste of the Middle East. Andwhen the little corner restaurant opened in the late ’70s, MiddleEastern food was an edgy concept in Milwaukee, a c,Dining Out more
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview 9 Comments
New songs from Ghostface, Method Man and Redman
A great day for new song leaks. First Method Man and Redman drop a long overdue new song, and it sounds like it was preserved in amber from 2000 (in a good way), and then Ghostface of all people emerges with a song that addresses the Rihanna/Chris.. more
Mar 5, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Short Orders (Yaffa)
Whenwe reviewed Yaffa (106 W. Wells St.) in January, the Mediterraneanrestaurant was only open for dinner. Now that summer has arrived,weekday lunches have returned. Yaffa’s outdoor deck, located directlyon the RiverWalk, provides a pleasant lunc... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
The Lemon Tree: An Arab, A Jew and the Heart of the Middle East
Ten years ago, when Israel was celebrating it’s 50th anniversary,Milwaukee-born journalist Sandy Tolan set out for Israel and the West Bank too seek out the human side of the A,Authors' Voices (Online Exclusive) more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books