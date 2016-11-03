Middle Eastern Food
Casablanca Brings Middle Eastern Influence to Milwaukee
In 1988, Jesse Musa, a native of Jerusalem who immigrated tothe United States in 1971, opened Milwaukee’s first Middle Eastern restaurant,The Sahara Inn, on 7th and Mitchell St on the south side. Three years later,Musa would change the nam.. more
Nov 3, 2016 5:08 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
The Halal Guys to Open Restaurant on Oakland Ave
A New York City street food staple is coming to Milwaukee. The Halal Guys will open a location at3133 N. Oakland Ave. next month.The fast casual restaurant offers Middle Eastern dishesincluding gyro sandwiches and chicken-and-rice platt.. more
Apr 27, 2016 6:46 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Kabob Hub Offers Late-Night Mediterranean
Fast and cheap, Riverwest’s Kabob Hub is the perfect post-bar stop. more
Dec 1, 2015 7:37 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Out
On the Streets
“Location, location, location” may have originally been used to describe the ruthless, unforgiving world of real estate, but the universally accepted mantra is often applied to the hypercompetitive restaurant business, where more
May 21, 2013 6:56 PM Emily Patti A&E Feature
Two Door Cinema Club
Northern Irish teen jangle rockers Two Door Cinema Club want to make you get on the dance floor by reminding you of other bands that already have made you move. Jittery, mellifluous West African guitar lines and polyrhythm appear to have co... more
Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews