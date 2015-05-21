RSS

Midnight Bazaar

curtains_feverdreams.jpg.jpe

At month’s end, local comic Jason Hillman hosts Skully Sati’s latest Midnight Bazaar: Fever Dreams . This time around the variety show will feature a dip into the subconscious with a dream motif. Burlesque and variety acts featured on the show inc.. more

May 21, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_skullysati_midnightbazaar.jpg.jpe

The Sultan Photography

Jan 31, 2015 2:00 PM Theater

blogimage11629.jpe

The hit Broadway musical Wicked whizzed into town last week, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other backstage support. By far the more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Paula Wolf, 41, was arrested in Stevens Point, Wis., and charged with hitting four random pedestrians with projectiles on April 21. In Wolf's car, police found a blowgun, a slingshot and a bucket of rocks. After being questioned, Wolf told ... more

Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES