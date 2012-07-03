'Midnight In Paris'
To Rome With Love
To Rome With Love is no Midnight in Paris, but then, Woody Allen set the bar so high last summer that it may... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Predicting the 2012 Oscars
The past played a big role in Hollywood last year, and if Oscar nominations are any measure of public opinion, then a lot of us are either unhappy with the world of now or curious about the way things were. Of the nine nominees for Best Pic... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Top 11 Films of 2011
It's frustrating. Film critics in Milwaukee can never be sure their top-of-the-year list will stand because... more
Jan 4, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Midnight in Paris
The opening shots of Midnight in Paris show the scenery of the City of Light from many angles—from the Seine to the Opéra, to umbrella-shaded cafés and stately, tree-lined boulevards. Paris is shown by day and by night, in sunshine and in r... more
May 31, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews