Midnight Reruns

sundial.jpg.jpe

It has a lot of competition, but the most overusedword in music may be “supergroup," since that term projects a degree of fame that few purported supergroups every actually live up to. So what do you call aband featuring talented but not nece.. more

Sep 11, 2017 8:46 PM On Music

img_0028.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Josh Evert

Inspired by Madison’s Smart Studios, three Milwaukee musicians started their own studio, with an emphasis on affordability. more

Aug 8, 2017 3:15 PM Local Music

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat show, we mix it up a bit for the station's latest pledge drive. With co-host Matt Wild out of town (he literally went fishing), we spend our half hour playing some of our favorite recent Milw.. more

May 11, 2017 7:01 PM On Music

midnight reruns.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee power-pop virtuosos Midnight Reruns have spent three albums charting the ways teenage angst crystallizes into quarter-life resignation, with songs less about turning lemons into lemonade than about learning to settle for ice water. That .. more

Mar 24, 2017 5:03 PM On Music

midwest death.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Ben Wick

Ten Milwaukee acts were stretched beyond their comfort zones—sometimes well beyond—for the third installment of Milwaukee Record’s Local Coverage. more

Jan 16, 2017 10:24 AM Concert Reviews

automatic.jpg.jpe

Here's a track you knew was going to be funky as shit before you even pressed play. AUTOMatic rapper A.P.R.I.M.E. has teamed with Milwaukee electro-boogie enthusiasts The Sounds of Time (Kid Millions and Sage Schwarm) for his latest single under h.. more

Jun 24, 2016 3:45 PM On Music

musicgateway.jpg.jpe

Photo by Jessica Kaminski

Signing to the Fat Wreck Chords record label pushed Milwaukee pop-punk staples Direct Hit to make their best album yet, Wasted Mind. They perform an album release show on Saturday, June 25 at Milwaukee’s Metal Grill. more

Jun 21, 2016 4:09 PM Music Feature

milwaukee day.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Chelsie Layman

Thursday’s supersized Milwaukee Day concert felt like several months’ worth of local shows stuffed into one. more

Apr 15, 2016 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

musicgate.jpg.jpe

From politically charged experimental hip-hop to free-spirited rock ’n’ roll, here are the 2015 Milwaukee albums you need to hear. more

Dec 8, 2015 8:17 PM Music Feature 4 Comments

musicgateway_midnitereruns_a_(bygarysabin).jpg.jpe

Photo by Gary Sabin

Replacements bassist Tommy Stinson took an unorthodox approach to producing the latest record from Milwaukee’s Midnight Reruns. more

Oct 27, 2015 9:19 PM Music Feature

twim_jurassicpark.jpg.jpe

Animals take over the Summerfest grounds, while Sprecher Brewery and Dusty Medical Records celebrate big anniversaries. more

Aug 25, 2015 8:01 PM This Week in Milwaukee

onmusic_midnightreruns.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/midnightreruns

The transcendently hooky Milwaukee rock quartet Midnight Reruns will play the show they were born to play this Saturday when they open for one of their primary muses, The Replacements, at the Rave. And ahead of that show they've got some new music.. more

Apr 27, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

jaill_press_photo.jpg.jpe

Being the best holiday, Halloween often presents discerning concertgoers with some challenging decisions. more

Nov 3, 2014 11:30 AM Concert Reviews

brady street festival.jpg.jpe

The 2014 Brady Street Festival is just around the corner, and this week the festival revealed the  lineups for its four stages. As always, there's a wealth of local music on the bill—including Kane Place Record Club, Midnight Reruns, Grace Weber, .. more

Jul 8, 2014 2:00 AM On Music 1 Comments

the men.jpg.jpe

The Men’s approach to music favors growth and movement, reflecting an aversion to the stagnation that could so easily trouble a lesser band. The band’s early releases offer a post-punk squall,,Concert Reviews more

Apr 14, 2014 11:49 AM Concert Reviews

midnight reruns.jpg.jpe

Another one of Milwaukee's finest has swung through Daytrotter's studios. Today the music blog posted a four-song set from the power-pop trio, which culled choice songs from the group's insanely catchy 2013 self-titled debut (one of our favorite r.. more

Jan 17, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

rural alberta advantage turner hall ballroom 2014.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

The bare orchestration of The Rural Alberta Advantage works because each instrument bursts with such excessive volume. The music truly depends on it. Front and center lays Nils Edenloff’s voice, w,Concert Reviews more

Jan 17, 2014 10:43 AM Concert Reviews

diarrheaplanet.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee-born satirist Will Durst has weighed in on the fractured state of the country for The New York Times, NPR and CNN, though his soapbox of choice is the Internet, where he posts regular commentary to more

Jan 15, 2014 2:01 AM This Week in Milwaukee

big-star.jpg.jpe

Tribute shows are a dime a dozen on just about any concert calendar, but they usually don’t offer much in the way of variety, mostly sticking to big, marketable musical brands—your Elvises, Beatles and Pink more

Dec 26, 2013 2:32 AM Local Music

midnight reruns.jpg.jpe

Formed by former Trapper Schoepp and the Shades guitarist Graham Hunt, Milwaukee's Midnight Reruns play a relentlessly agreeable kind of rock 'n' roll heavily indebted to early Replacements—which is to say, they sound a whole lot like a whole lot .. more

Nov 12, 2013 8:00 PM On Music

