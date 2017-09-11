Midnight Reruns
Stream the Earnest, Flannel-Coated Debut From Milwaukee Alt-Rock Enthusiasts Sundial Mottos
It has a lot of competition, but the most overusedword in music may be “supergroup," since that term projects a degree of fame that few purported supergroups every actually live up to. So what do you call aband featuring talented but not nece.. more
Sep 11, 2017 8:46 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Silver City Studios Lets Milwaukee Bands Record on the Cheap
Inspired by Madison’s Smart Studios, three Milwaukee musicians started their own studio, with an emphasis on affordability. more
Aug 8, 2017 3:15 PM Lauren Keene Local Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Some Milwaukee Music
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat show, we mix it up a bit for the station's latest pledge drive. With co-host Matt Wild out of town (he literally went fishing), we spend our half hour playing some of our favorite recent Milw.. more
May 11, 2017 7:01 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Midnight Reruns Let the Bad Times Roll on "Spectator Sports"
Milwaukee power-pop virtuosos Midnight Reruns have spent three albums charting the ways teenage angst crystallizes into quarter-life resignation, with songs less about turning lemons into lemonade than about learning to settle for ice water. That .. more
Mar 24, 2017 5:03 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Local Coverage @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Ten Milwaukee acts were stretched beyond their comfort zones—sometimes well beyond—for the third installment of Milwaukee Record’s Local Coverage. more
Jan 16, 2017 10:24 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Robot Dance Your Ass Off to the New 3099/Sounds of Time Single
Here's a track you knew was going to be funky as shit before you even pressed play. AUTOMatic rapper A.P.R.I.M.E. has teamed with Milwaukee electro-boogie enthusiasts The Sounds of Time (Kid Millions and Sage Schwarm) for his latest single under h.. more
Jun 24, 2016 3:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Direct Hit Make Their Fat Wreck Chords Debut
Signing to the Fat Wreck Chords record label pushed Milwaukee pop-punk staples Direct Hit to make their best album yet, Wasted Mind. They perform an album release show on Saturday, June 25 at Milwaukee’s Metal Grill. more
Jun 21, 2016 4:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Milwaukee Day Concert w/ Jaill, Def Harmonic, Midnight Reruns, Lex Allen and Space Raft @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Thursday’s supersized Milwaukee Day concert felt like several months’ worth of local shows stuffed into one. more
Apr 15, 2016 11:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2015
From politically charged experimental hip-hop to free-spirited rock ’n’ roll, here are the 2015 Milwaukee albums you need to hear. more
Dec 8, 2015 8:17 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 4 Comments
Midnight Reruns Partner with Tommy Stinson on ‘Force of Nurture’
Replacements bassist Tommy Stinson took an unorthodox approach to producing the latest record from Milwaukee’s Midnight Reruns. more
Oct 27, 2015 9:19 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 27 - Sept. 3
Animals take over the Summerfest grounds, while Sprecher Brewery and Dusty Medical Records celebrate big anniversaries. more
Aug 25, 2015 8:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Stream the New Midnight Reruns EP, 'Get Me Out'
The transcendently hooky Milwaukee rock quartet Midnight Reruns will play the show they were born to play this Saturday when they open for one of their primary muses, The Replacements, at the Rave. And ahead of that show they've got some new music.. more
Apr 27, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jaill w/ Platinum Boys, Sat. Nite Duets and Midnight Reruns @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
Being the best holiday, Halloween often presents discerning concertgoers with some challenging decisions. more
Nov 3, 2014 11:30 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
The 2014 Brady Street Festival Will Feature a Celebrated Workingman Reunion; Lots of Dairy-Based Entertainment
The 2014 Brady Street Festival is just around the corner, and this week the festival revealed the lineups for its four stages. As always, there's a wealth of local music on the bill—including Kane Place Record Club, Midnight Reruns, Grace Weber, .. more
Jul 8, 2014 2:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
The Men w/ Absolutely and Midnight Reruns @ Cactus Club
The Men’s approach to music favors growth and movement, reflecting an aversion to the stagnation that could so easily trouble a lesser band. The band’s early releases offer a post-punk squall,,Concert Reviews more
Apr 14, 2014 11:49 AM Arielle Smith Concert Reviews
Midnight Reruns Do Daytrotter
Another one of Milwaukee's finest has swung through Daytrotter's studios. Today the music blog posted a four-song set from the power-pop trio, which culled choice songs from the group's insanely catchy 2013 self-titled debut (one of our favorite r.. more
Jan 17, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Rural Alberta Advantage w/ Midnight Reruns @ Turner Hall Ballroom
The bare orchestration of The Rural Alberta Advantage works because each instrument bursts with such excessive volume. The music truly depends on it. Front and center lays Nils Edenloff’s voice, w,Concert Reviews more
Jan 17, 2014 10:43 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 16-22
Milwaukee-born satirist Will Durst has weighed in on the fractured state of the country for The New York Times, NPR and CNN, though his soapbox of choice is the Internet, where he posts regular commentary to more
Jan 15, 2014 2:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Musicians Honor Big Star
Tribute shows are a dime a dozen on just about any concert calendar, but they usually don’t offer much in the way of variety, mostly sticking to big, marketable musical brands—your Elvises, Beatles and Pink more
Dec 26, 2013 2:32 AM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Stream Midnight Reruns' Relentlessly Hooky Self-Titled Debut Album
Formed by former Trapper Schoepp and the Shades guitarist Graham Hunt, Milwaukee's Midnight Reruns play a relentlessly agreeable kind of rock 'n' roll heavily indebted to early Replacements—which is to say, they sound a whole lot like a whole lot .. more
Nov 12, 2013 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music