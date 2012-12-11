RSS

Midway

cover.jpg.jpe

Compiling an annual list of the most noteworthy Milwaukee albums is always one of the most difficult assignments of the year, but this year it was easy in some respects. On one hand, there’s no way to do justice to the breadth more

Dec 11, 2012 9:16 PM Music Feature

lisa gatewood bw.jpg.jpe

After performances this fall from Trapper Schoepp and The Midwestern Charm, UWM's free MKE Unplugged concert series continues its inaugural season this week with a performance from singer Lisa Gatewood. The songwriter, who this year released her s.. more

Nov 14, 2012 8:30 PM On Music

blogimage15694.jpe

When I was young, the classic film State Fair was remade starring, appropriately enough, Pat Boone. Through the generations, state fairs have been the ultimate white-bread experience... more

Aug 10, 2011 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 14 Comments

,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

SOCIAL UPDATES