Midway
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2012
Compiling an annual list of the most noteworthy Milwaukee albums is always one of the most difficult assignments of the year, but this year it was easy in some respects. On one hand, there’s no way to do justice to the breadth more
Dec 11, 2012 9:16 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Lisa Gatewood Does MKE Unplugged
After performances this fall from Trapper Schoepp and The Midwestern Charm, UWM's free MKE Unplugged concert series continues its inaugural season this week with a performance from singer Lisa Gatewood. The songwriter, who this year released her s.. more
Nov 14, 2012 8:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
State Fair Memories
When I was young, the classic film State Fair was remade starring, appropriately enough, Pat Boone. Through the generations, state fairs have been the ultimate white-bread experience... more
Aug 10, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 14 Comments
Milwaukee's Best Bloody Mary
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Best of Milwaukee 2009