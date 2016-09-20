Midwest
Film Clips 9.22
The Magnificent Seven, starring the likes of Peter Sarsgaard, Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke and Vincent D’Onofrio, delivers much more violent action than character development. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Prairie Wolves
Tragically, shootings in small town America have become all too frequent. Author Thomas Maltman chronicles one community’s reaction to a deadly shooting in his new book Little Wolves. This meditation on violence centers more
Jan 17, 2013 4:18 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Mediocracy At Its Best
Filming for the web-TV show “Mediocracy” began in January and the comedy is slated to continue its run with another webisode this upcoming January. With help from Kickstarter and a great deal of effort from more
Dec 23, 2012 8:59 PM Nick Olig Off the Cuff