The Midwestern Charm Survive ‘Growing Pains’
There’s a degree of audacity inherent in fronting a band. To write songs, present them to the world and perform them in front of crowds requires real confidence. The Midwestern Charm’s Connor La Mue doesn’t have that. By his own account, he... more
Aug 19, 2014 9:49 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Milwaukee Musicians Honor Big Star
Tribute shows are a dime a dozen on just about any concert calendar, but they usually don’t offer much in the way of variety, mostly sticking to big, marketable musical brands—your Elvises, Beatles and Pink more
Dec 26, 2013 2:32 AM Thomas Michalski Local Music
If many of Wisconsin's alt country/Americana practitioners skew toward honky-tonk good times and general hilarity, Green Bay's Midwestern Charm brings grim equilibrium on the band’s self-titled debut. Loneliness, regret, angst... more
Oct 14, 2012 2:31 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews