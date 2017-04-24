RSS

Midwives

Pop-punks Direct Hit! were joined by a horn section during a rare all-ages show at the Cactus Club. more

Apr 24, 2017 10:33 AM Concert Reviews

Photo by CJ Foeckler

A new year brings with it some exciting punk shows and a big headlining concert from Milwaukee electo-pop heroes GGOOOLLDD. more

Jan 5, 2016 9:59 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photo credit: Ben Popjoy

Canadian punks Single Mothers brought the heat on a bill that doubled as a release show for Milwaukee's Midwives. more

Feb 23, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

Photo credit: Mike Rasmussen/Bomb Away Photography

Music writers come with a lot of biases, some of them obvious and others less so, but here's one of the most fundamental ones: We're more likely to cover bands with built-in angles. Artists that have singular sounds or unusual back stories tend to.. more

Aug 19, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

Let’s cut right to the chase: Diarrhea Planet is a very, very good band, and their live show is as memorable as it is unmistakably their own. With a name like “Diarrhea Planet,” it’s hard t,Concert Reviews more

Jan 19, 2014 7:59 PM Concert Reviews

Air guitar has been practiced as a competitive event since the ’80s, gaining particular attention after the 2006 documentary Air Guitar Nation and newfound interest following the success of “Guitar Hero” and related games. more

Apr 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

