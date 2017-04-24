Midwives
Direct Hit! w/ The Living Statues and Midwives
Pop-punks Direct Hit! were joined by a horn section during a rare all-ages show at the Cactus Club. more
Apr 24, 2017 10:33 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 7-13
A new year brings with it some exciting punk shows and a big headlining concert from Milwaukee electo-pop heroes GGOOOLLDD. more
Jan 5, 2016 9:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Single Mothers @ Cocoon Room
Canadian punks Single Mothers brought the heat on a bill that doubled as a release show for Milwaukee's Midwives. more
Feb 23, 2015 9:00 AM Arielle Smith Concert Reviews
Stream Four Lean New Songs From the Milwaukee Punk Band Midwives
Music writers come with a lot of biases, some of them obvious and others less so, but here's one of the most fundamental ones: We're more likely to cover bands with built-in angles. Artists that have singular sounds or unusual back stories tend to.. more
Aug 19, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Diarrhea Planet w/ Heavy Hand and Midwives @ Cactus Club
Let’s cut right to the chase: Diarrhea Planet is a very, very good band, and their live show is as memorable as it is unmistakably their own. With a name like “Diarrhea Planet,” it’s hard t,Concert Reviews more
Jan 19, 2014 7:59 PM Arielle Smith Concert Reviews
