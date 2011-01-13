RSS

Miff

blogimage6280.jpe

Troubled Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane yesterday celebrated his recent release from a mental institution by getting one of the ugliest face tattoos possible, a bright, giant triple-scoop ice cream cone that shoots lightening bolts. In happier times, t.. more

Jan 13, 2011 9:04 PM On Music

Therewere many questions last fall regarding the fact that there was noMilwaukee Interna Shepherd Express ,Expresso more

Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso

When the lights dimmed to black, there was the standard “turn off you cell phones” announcement over the sound system. What happened next was a bit of a surprise. A video projection blared across the ceiling of the auditorium. As I recall there wa.. more

Nov 16, 2008 5:00 AM Theater

HOUSTON -- The Brewers believed they had dodged a bullet Thursday whenright-hander Yovani Gallardo, arguably the organization's best youngpitcher, walked away from what looked like a gruesome knee injury. Andwhy shouldn't they have felt good? G.. more

May 3, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage1962.jpe

  Related Links: Milwaukee M Shepherd ,Letters more

May 1, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

blogimage1797.jpe

The Milwaukee InternationalFilm Festival (MIFF) finished its fifth season last year with Shepherd Express ,News more

Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM News 5 Comments

Beach Blast: The Star of Hope Shepherd ,Boris + Doris on the town more

Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES