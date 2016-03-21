They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants @ Turner Hall Ballroom
They Might Be Giants' geeky tendencies didn't preclude them from rocking out Saturday night. more
Mar 21, 2016 9:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
1-800-They Might Be Giants
The long-running alternative duo They Might Be Giants mined three albums worth of material out of their recent Dial-A-Song experiment. more
Mar 15, 2016 2:21 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
They Might Be Giants Will Play Turner Hall in March
The fact that They Might Be Giants began recording children’s albums last decade didn’t come as much of a surprise to many of the long-running alternative group’s fans. After all, some of those fans were introduced to the band through the afternoo.. more
Oct 26, 2015 1:50 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Thirty Years of They Might Be Giants
When Nanobots arrived on March 5, it became the 16th album the duo of John Flansburgh and John Linnell has released as They Might Be Giants over their more
May 28, 2013 10:08 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee Malaise, Attack Dogs and a Spring Concert Preview
On this week's wide-ranging episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we consider a recent Journal Sentinel editorial that contended "to.. more
Jan 31, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Just Announced: Emmylou Harris, They Might Be Giants, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
The spring concert calendar continues to fill out. On the heels of last week's announcements of shows by B.B. King (at the Riverside Theater with Paul Cebar, May 31) and Crystal Castles (at the Turner Hall Ballroom, May 6), the Pabst Theater Found.. more
Jan 15, 2013 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Hunting enthusiasts don't describe it quite sobluntly, of course.
Tonight's Summerfest 11 p.m. Shows
They Might Be Giants @ the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage
Jun 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
They Might Be Giants
TheyMight Be Giants
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
They Might Be Giants @ Turner Hall Ballroom
November 15, 2007 Legendarynerd rockers They Might Be Giants (TMBG) brought their Flood
Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM John Figlesthaler Concert Reviews 6 Comments