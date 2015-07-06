RSS

Photo credit: Dorothy Hong

Ahead of his show Thursday at Turner Hall Ballroom, Talib Kweli explains why radio favors big money. more

Jul 6, 2015 4:00 PM Music Feature

R&B singer Miguel put out one of the most exciting soul albums of the year with his Kaleidoscope Dream , but Milwaukee will have to wait at least a while longer to see him live: His planned concert with Trey Songz and Elle Varner at the Milwaukee .. more

Nov 26, 2012 3:00 PM On Music

The last half-decade has been a transitional one for contemporary R&B. One of the dominant... more

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

There’s a deep divide, if not an outright schism, in R&Bright now. After years of easy overlap with the pop charts, the genre is rapidlyfalling out of favor with Top 40 radio. To adapt the most commerciallysavvy R&B artists are purging more tra.. more

Jan 19, 2011 5:13 PM On Music

Chrisette Michele has come a long way since she emerged as contemporary R&B's answer to the jazz throwback singers in vogue at the middle of the decade, piping twee, Billie Holiday-esque verses into songs for Jay-Z, Nas and The Roots. On last year.. more

Nov 30, 2010 6:34 PM On Music

Early spring weather has car windows rolled down all over the city, and to celebrate here are five recent songs from the worlds of commercial and sub-commercial R&B that will sound mighty good blaring out of them: YahZarah - ".. more

Apr 12, 2010 12:49 PM On Music

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009 2 Comments

Chicago soundsmith J.R. Robinson must have a sense of humor, since he named his latest project Wrekmeister Harmonies even though there’s barely a harmony to be found in the dense, experimental web he weaves. Robinson will play here tonight ... more

Apr 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

