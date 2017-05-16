Mike Benign Compulsion
Mike Benign Focuses on Melody for His Latest Album, 'Kid'
Their influences may be familiar, but the Mike Benign Compulsion pack their latest album with surprises. more
May 16, 2017 3:44 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Bask in The Good Times with the Latest Mike Benign Compulsion Single
Every song from Milwaukee power-pop veterans The Mike Benign Compulsion feels like a dispatch from 1986—and really, there are worse years to be trapped in. The Milwaukee quartet's latest single "The Best Years of Our Lives" keeps running with that.. more
Jul 6, 2016 6:55 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
25 Years of Shank Hall
When Peter Jest opened Shank Hall in 1989, he was adamant about what he didn’t want the space to be: a bar. The club would serve drinks, of course—this is Milwaukee, after all—but it was to be a concert venue more
Nov 4, 2014 8:11 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 2 Comments
Kilwins at Bayshore Town Center Hosts Grand Opening Party
Rick Clark and BJ Gruling of Whitefish Bay opened Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge and Ice Cream Saturday, Sept. 20, at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale (5756N. Bayshore Drive). To celebrate, the couple cordially invites the public toits fall festival.. more
Oct 23, 2014 8:17 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Banding Together: Fans of The Mike Benign Compulsion poured into Shank Hall for the album release party of Here’s How It Works. Mike Benign rocked the crowd with his original songs more
Mar 19, 2014 1:25 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Mike Benign Ponders Middle Age with 'Here's How it Works'
For rock songwriters, middle age is the topic less taken. Great novelists have long made the subject their own, but rock still perceives itself as a young person’s game—even if many of the bestselling touring acts haven’t seen the sunny sid... more
Mar 5, 2014 1:45 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
The Mike Benign Compulsion
Power-pop is a genre that has seen its better day—and that was sometime in 1972. And yet, on its second CD, The Mike Benign Compulsion delivers a perfectly shaped blast of power-pop with “My Michelle,” a short, pointed, fiercely tuneful more
Feb 20, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Milwaukee Musicians Band Together
Jeff Castelaz was one of Milwaukee\'s best rock critics in the early \'90s before going into music management and moving to LA. After his six-year old, Pablo Thraikill Castelaz, died of cancer, he organized the Pablove Foundation to help fund c.. more
Nov 30, 2011 4:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Mike Benign Compulsion
After years of silence, songwriter and vocalist Mike Benign is back to making music. A dominant figure in Milwaukee's alt scene in the late '80s and early '90s with bands such as Umbrella Man, Arms & Legs & Feet and Blue in the Face, Benign... more
Jul 22, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Jake Paul Band w/ ETO and Fat Andy
A jammy Milwaukee singer-songwriter in the Jack Johnson/G. Love mold, Jake Paul sings acoustic shuffles about positivity and rising above in a breathy voice on his band’s debut EP, released this summer, rapping the occasional verse in the more
Nov 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mike Benign Compulsion
Rollicking Musical is a minor masterpiece of rock production recorded by Milwaukee music veterans Mike Benign and Joe Vent. The debut album by this new lineup of old friends is a carefully layered effort that never loses the organic sound o... more
May 9, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
A Whiff of Injustice
William Dillon was released in November after 26 years in prison when a DNA test rul Detroit News ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE