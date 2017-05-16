RSS

Mike Benign Compulsion

mikebenigncompulsionbymarkhines.jpg.jpe

Their influences may be familiar, but the Mike Benign Compulsion pack their latest album with surprises. more

May 16, 2017 3:44 PM Local Music

mike benign.jpg.jpe

Every song from Milwaukee power-pop veterans The Mike Benign Compulsion feels like a dispatch from 1986—and really, there are worse years to be trapped in. The Milwaukee quartet's latest single "The Best Years of Our Lives" keeps running with that.. more

Jul 6, 2016 6:55 PM On Music

shank.jpg.jpe

When Peter Jest opened Shank Hall in 1989, he was adamant about what he didn’t want the space to be: a bar. The club would serve drinks, of course—this is Milwaukee, after all—but it was to be a concert venue more

Nov 4, 2014 8:11 PM Music Feature 2 Comments

store front east.jpg.jpe

BJ Gruling

Rick Clark and BJ Gruling of Whitefish Bay opened Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge and Ice Cream Saturday, Sept.  20, at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale (5756N. Bayshore Drive). To celebrate, the couple cordially invites the public toits fall festival.. more

Oct 23, 2014 8:17 PM Around MKE

Banding Together: Fans of The Mike Benign Compulsion poured into Shank Hall for the album release party of Here’s How It Works. Mike Benign rocked the crowd with his original songs more

Mar 19, 2014 1:25 AM Around MKE

localmusic.jpg.jpe

For rock songwriters, middle age is the topic less taken. Great novelists have long made the subject their own, but rock still perceives itself as a young person’s game—even if many of the bestselling touring acts haven’t seen the sunny sid... more

Mar 5, 2014 1:45 AM Local Music

blogimage17764.jpe

Power-pop is a genre that has seen its better day—and that was sometime in 1972. And yet, on its second CD, The Mike Benign Compulsion delivers a perfectly shaped blast of power-pop with “My Michelle,” a short, pointed, fiercely tuneful more

Feb 20, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Jeff Castelaz was one of Milwaukee\'s best rock critics in the early \'90s before going into music management and moving to LA. After his six-year old, Pablo Thraikill Castelaz, died of cancer, he organized the Pablove Foundation to help fund c.. more

Nov 30, 2011 4:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage15536.jpe

After years of silence, songwriter and vocalist Mike Benign is back to making music. A dominant figure in Milwaukee's alt scene in the late '80s and early '90s with bands such as Umbrella Man, Arms & Legs & Feet and Blue in the Face, Benign... more

Jul 22, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage12920.jpe

A jammy Milwaukee singer-songwriter in the Jack Johnson/G. Love mold, Jake Paul sings acoustic shuffles about positivity and rising above in a breathy voice on his band’s debut EP, released this summer, rapping the occasional verse in the more

Nov 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10854.jpe

Rollicking Musical is a minor masterpiece of rock production recorded by Milwaukee music veterans Mike Benign and Joe Vent. The debut album by this new lineup of old friends is a carefully layered effort that never loses the organic sound o... more

May 9, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

 William Dillon was released in November after 26 years in prison when a DNA test rul Detroit News ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES