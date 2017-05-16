RSS

Mike Benign

mikebenigncompulsionbymarkhines.jpg.jpe

Their influences may be familiar, but the Mike Benign Compulsion pack their latest album with surprises. more

May 16, 2017 3:44 PM Local Music

happiless.jpg.jpe

Although Allen Keller and Mike Benign bill Happiless as their debut album, both have long (but separate) résumés dating from such ’80s Milwaukee bands as Women’s Liberace and Blue In The Face. The melodic ambitions of ’60s pop rock undersco... more

Aug 9, 2016 3:27 PM Album Reviews

twim_oktoberfest.jpg.jpe

Oktoberfest, Ryan Adams, Jerry Seinfeld and more! more

Oct 8, 2014 12:35 AM This Week in Milwaukee

localmusic.jpg.jpe

For rock songwriters, middle age is the topic less taken. Great novelists have long made the subject their own, but rock still perceives itself as a young person’s game—even if many of the bestselling touring acts haven’t seen the sunny sid... more

Mar 5, 2014 1:45 AM Local Music

Ex Fabula's Executive Director Megan McGhee leads a biographical storytelling workshop at the end of the month. As state in the announcement, the hands-on workshop will cover these topics:"•Finding your story: Why storytelling is important and.. more

Feb 13, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage17957.jpe

If Eileen Worman's medical problems are somewhat unusual, the financial problems that followed have become altogether too familiar. A Milwaukee musician who played keyboards in several local bands in the '80s, Worman has endured three years... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

For many East Side alt-rock hipsters of the late-1980s and early-’90s, the songs of Mike Benign were part of the soundtrack of their lives. Fronting bands such as Umbrella Man, Arms & Legs & Feet and Blue in the Face, Benign’s smart wordpla... more

Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage4565.jpe

As the bassist and vocalist for the New Grass Revival in the ’70s and ’80s, John Cowan helped expand the scope of bluegrass music, playing heavier and flashier than the genre’s forefathers,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4565.jpe

A one-time staple of the Milwaukee music scene who managed the city’s most successful acts from the ’90s including The Gufs, Citizen King and The Promise Ring, Jeff Castelaz has assembled a litany of big names in Milwaukee music past and present f.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES