Mike Benign
Mike Benign Focuses on Melody for His Latest Album, 'Kid'
Their influences may be familiar, but the Mike Benign Compulsion pack their latest album with surprises. more
May 16, 2017 3:44 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Allen Keller and Mike Benign: Happiless
Although Allen Keller and Mike Benign bill Happiless as their debut album, both have long (but separate) résumés dating from such ’80s Milwaukee bands as Women’s Liberace and Blue In The Face. The melodic ambitions of ’60s pop rock undersco... more
Aug 9, 2016 3:27 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 9-15
Oktoberfest, Ryan Adams, Jerry Seinfeld and more! more
Oct 8, 2014 12:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Mike Benign Ponders Middle Age with 'Here's How it Works'
For rock songwriters, middle age is the topic less taken. Great novelists have long made the subject their own, but rock still perceives itself as a young person’s game—even if many of the bestselling touring acts haven’t seen the sunny sid... more
Mar 5, 2014 1:45 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Megan McGhee Storytelling Workshop
Ex Fabula's Executive Director Megan McGhee leads a biographical storytelling workshop at the end of the month. As state in the announcement, the hands-on workshop will cover these topics:"•Finding your story: Why storytelling is important and.. more
Feb 13, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Helping a Friend in Need
If Eileen Worman's medical problems are somewhat unusual, the financial problems that followed have become altogether too familiar. A Milwaukee musician who played keyboards in several local bands in the '80s, Worman has endured three years... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Mike Benign’s Second Coming
For many East Side alt-rock hipsters of the late-1980s and early-’90s, the songs of Mike Benign were part of the soundtrack of their lives. Fronting bands such as Umbrella Man, Arms & Legs & Feet and Blue in the Face, Benign’s smart wordpla... more
Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
John Cowan
As the bassist and vocalist for the New Grass Revival in the ’70s and ’80s, John Cowan helped expand the scope of bluegrass music, playing heavier and flashier than the genre’s forefathers,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pablove Benefit Concert; Jan. 23, 2009
A one-time staple of the Milwaukee music scene who managed the city’s most successful acts from the ’90s including The Gufs, Citizen King and The Promise Ring, Jeff Castelaz has assembled a litany of big names in Milwaukee music past and present f.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music