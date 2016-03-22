Mike Brylski
Spring Break at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts
Walker’s Point Center for the Arts offers MPS students a unique spring break activity: the Collaborative Mural Project (March 28-April 1) provides the unique opportunity to be involved in the creation of a public work, all the way from deve... more
Mar 22, 2016 3:03 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
‘Juxtaposition’ Exhibition Coming to Inspiration Studios
In a continuing effort to bring new art and artists intoWest Allis, Inspiration Studios recently announced a collaborative exhibit byMilwaukee Riverwest artists, Mike Brylski and Tonia Kountz.“Juxtaposition” will adorn the gallery wall.. more
Mar 1, 2016 5:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
James Pickering
A number of Milwaukee actors have had terrific years in 2010, but it’s difficult to top the two accomplished performances by Milwaukee Rep resident actor James Pickering. In February, he played a blind Irish drunk in The Seafarer—the Rep&rs... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010