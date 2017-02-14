Mike Doughty
This Week in Milwaukee Feb. 16-22
Maroon 5, Ben Folds and Young The Giant compete for your concert-going dollar this week. more
Feb 14, 2017 2:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Mike Doughty @ Shank Hall
Despite a nightmarish, toxic relationship with his band mates and his label, Warner Bros., Mike Doughty reached a lot of people as the main songwriter and creative center of the '90s alt-rock outfit Soul Coughing, scoring a couple of minor.... more
Mar 26, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Mike Doughty
Mike Doughty has a love/hate relationship with his '90s alt-rock band Soul Coughing. On the one hand, the group gave him his first taste of fame, thanks to hits like “Super Bon Bon” and “Circles,” and laid the groundwork for t more
Mar 25, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Concert Announcement Round-Up: Mike Doughty, Andrew W.K., Nero, Tyga, Tech N9ne
<p> Milwaukee\'s spring concert calender was fleshed out considerably over the last week, with big announcements from several venues. Among the performers visiting the city in the coming months are rappers Tyga and Tech N9ne, dubstep star Nero, pa.. more
Feb 1, 2012 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Ten Years of 1956
Though countless bands have dissolvedsince this decade began, local alt-rockers 1956 have Tonight We Kiss ,Local Music more
Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Local Music
The Curious Acting Career of Method and Red
Of all the acts playing the Rock the Bells festival in Chicago tomorrow, I’m easily the most excited for Method Man and Redman’s shared set. To blow off some of anticipation, I was going to post a couple of fun Meth and Red music videos, until I g.. more
Jul 18, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Mike Doughty
Although Mike Doughty left his popular ’90s alternative band Soul Coughing in 2000, Golden Delicious ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Many Muses of Mike Doughty
Mike Doughty had one main goal while creating Golden Delicious, his latest release. Golden Delicious ,Music Feature more
Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Paul Smaxwill Music Feature