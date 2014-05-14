Mike Ellis
Wars Within Wars in Divided Wisconsin
Conventional wisdom says Democrats don’t have much chance for success in the statewide legislative elections in November. The great thing about conventional wisdom is it’s so often so more
May 14, 2014 4:23 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Myth of Disappearing Moderates
When a party’s political appeal is based primarily on extreme right-wing positions, it’s amusing to watch leaders try to explain why some extreme right-wing positions are more
Apr 22, 2014 10:20 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Who Set Up Mike Ellis?
State SenatePresident Mike Ellis is probably regretting having a few drinks with a palrecently at Inn on the Park—the friend had a hidden camera that was recordingevery boast Ellis made.“I don’t need to kissanybody’s ass,” Ellis says on the.. more
Apr 9, 2014 8:41 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Republican Senators Grothman and Ellis Fight Hard to do the Right Thing
This hasn't been an easy budget season for progressive Wisconsinites who care about protecting the state's safety net, improving public education and ensuring that more
May 30, 2013 1:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Hope Tutoring Services Volunteers
Hope Tutoring Services (7607 W. Townsend #103) held its first after-school and summer program sessions during the 2009-2010 school year and has been expanding more
May 30, 2013 1:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Dueling County Reform Proposals Vie for Support
On Monday afternoon, a Milwaukee County Board committee voted 6 to 1 to streamline county government and reduce supervisors’ salaries and budget.The full board is set to vote on the more
Apr 24, 2013 5:37 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Mulligans Irish Pub Strikes the Right Balance
The Irish pub format—a bar with lots of shamrock decorations and a menu featuring a few Irish specialties—has become increasingly popular worldwide. I have visited Irish pubs in places as varied as Thailand, Peru and Bulgaria. Last summer a... more
Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 2 Comments