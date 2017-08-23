Mike Fredrickson
WebsterX Numbs the Pain on "Everfeel"
Earlier this year the singular Milwaukee rapper WebsterX released Daymares , a dense, absorbing record about confronting demons. That album ends on a note of triumph—to the extent that it has a narrative, WebsterX comes out on top in the end—but a.. more
Music to Raise Goosebumps
It’s Not ‘Over’ for Mike Fredrickson
An enduring fixture of Milwaukee’s East Side music scene, Mike Fredrickson channels romantic rejection on his ninth album. more
Mike Fredrickson: After It’s Over
Once again working with producer John Sieger, Milwaukee guitarist Mike Fredrickson’s After It’s Over delivers 14 songs that thrust and parry across genres, held together by the fabric of Fredrickson’s songwriting and the musicianship of dru... more
Robbie Fulks @ Shank Hall
Robbie Fulks has gotten some lyrical mileage out of his disdain for the country music corporate machine’s general artistic bankruptcy. But if he’s copacetic with the kind of more
Not many Milwaukee performers have self-released enough great songs over the decades to warrant their own best-of compilation. With so many gems to his credit, Mike Fredrickson has no trouble filling his retrospective CD with 24 tracks. The... more
Mike Fredrickson’s Revelation of Sight
Drop in at Brewed Café (1208 E. Brady St.) for stark, meticulous realist art. Decking the walls of this cozy, studious coffee shop are the oil paintings of Mike Fredrickson. The majority of the artworks depict familiar street more
No one does lovelorn like Mike Fredrickson. And if the Milwaukee songwriter, guitarist and singer hasn’t just lost his girlfriend on Make It Stop, he’s surveying the impossibility of finding true love... more
A longtime fixture of the Milwaukee music scene, roots-rocker Mike Fredrickson clocked time with two cult bands, The Spanic Boys and The Mosleys, before launching a quiet solo career in the 2000s. His talents caught the attention of... more
Fredrickson Paints Milwaukee in Music and Images
The recently released Souvenirs is Mike Fredrickson's 11th CD, counting the albums he made with The Mosleys as well as under his own name. But Milwaukee's master of melancholy songwriting in classic '60s-style rock is also a superior painte... more
Like clockwork, Mike Fredrickson releases CDs chock full of catchy songs brimming with hook-laden melodies and pithy lyrics. You get the impression that, to him, writing songs is like breathing. Souvenirs adds another chapter in the discogr... more
Mike Fredrickson, Linneman’s more
