RSS

Mike Fredrickson

websterx.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/websturx

Earlier this year the singular Milwaukee rapper WebsterX released Daymares , a dense, absorbing record about confronting demons. That album ends on a note of triumph—to the extent that it has a narrative, WebsterX comes out on top in the end—but a.. more

Aug 23, 2017 7:50 PM On Music

goosebumps.jpg.jpe

Nov 2, 2015 2:01 PM I Hate Hollywood

1047_1077125245456_1361_n.jpg.jpe

An enduring fixture of Milwaukee’s East Side music scene, Mike Fredrickson channels romantic rejection on his ninth album. more

Oct 6, 2015 7:57 PM Local Music

album1.jpg.jpe

Once again working with producer John Sieger, Milwaukee guitarist Mike Fredrickson’s After It’s Over delivers 14 songs that thrust and parry across genres, held together by the fabric of Fredrickson’s songwriting and the musicianship of dru... more

Sep 1, 2015 5:56 PM Album Reviews

robbie-fulks-2007.jpg.jpe

Robbie Fulks has gotten some lyrical mileage out of his disdain for the country music corporate machine’s general artistic bankruptcy. But if he’s copacetic with the kind of more

Jan 13, 2014 12:34 AM Concert Reviews

Not many Milwaukee performers have self-released enough great songs over the decades to warrant their own best-of compilation. With so many gems to his credit, Mike Fredrickson has no trouble filling his retrospective CD with 24 tracks. The... more

Jun 8, 2013 4:25 PM Album Reviews

golf.jpg.jpe

Apr 23, 2013 4:00 PM Around MKE

art_rev.jpg.jpe

Drop in at Brewed Café (1208 E. Brady St.) for stark, meticulous realist art. Decking the walls of this cozy, studious coffee shop are the oil paintings of Mike Fredrickson. The majority of the artworks depict familiar street more

Feb 13, 2013 5:14 PM Visual Arts

mikefred.jpg.jpe

No one does lovelorn like Mike Fredrickson. And if the Milwaukee songwriter, guitarist and singer hasn’t just lost his girlfriend on Make It Stop, he’s surveying the impossibility of finding true love... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Album Reviews

 Modern publishing on the big best-seller scale sounds a lot like Hollywood now. I recently read that when the author of Hunger Games was told about a pre-existing Japanese novel that had a lot in common with hers…she asked them if she should rea.. more

May 29, 2012 7:58 PM Theater

blogimage18331.jpe

A longtime fixture of the Milwaukee music scene, roots-rocker Mike Fredrickson clocked time with two cult bands, The Spanic Boys and The Mosleys, before launching a quiet solo career in the 2000s. His talents caught the attention of... more

Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage16385.jpe

A longtime fixture of the Milwaukee music scene, roots-rocker Mike Fredrickson clocked time with two cult bands, The Spanic Boys and The Mosleys... more

Oct 11, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14856.jpe

The recently released Souvenirs is Mike Fredrickson's 11th CD, counting the albums he made with The Mosleys as well as under his own name. But Milwaukee's master of melancholy songwriting in classic '60s-style rock is also a superior painte... more

May 17, 2011 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage14499.jpe

Like clockwork, Mike Fredrickson releases CDs chock full of catchy songs brimming with hook-laden melodies and pithy lyrics. You get the impression that, to him, writing songs is like breathing. Souvenirs adds another chapter in the discogr... more

Apr 14, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage13795.jpe

A longtime fixture of the Milwaukee music scene, roots-rocker Mike Fredrickson clocked time with two cult bands, The Spanic Boys and The Mosleys, before launching a quiet solo career in the 2000s. His talents caught the attention of more

Feb 8, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Unwrapping a gift from an art museum store can be a surprisingly thoughtful surprise at the holidays, and also supports the museums, especially the Milwaukee Art Museum's mission.  A doubly good reason to consider visiting their gift shop whe.. more

Dec 13, 2010 3:16 PM Visual Arts

blogimage12189.jpe

A longtime fixture of the Milwaukee music scene, roots-rocker Mike Fredrickson clocked time with two cult bands, The Spanic Boys and The Mosleys, before launching a quiet solo career at the beginning of the decade. His talents caught more

Sep 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I saw the title. I saw the cast list. I laughed. And now I have something to look forward to a great deal on the other side of summer. A show that had not been previously mentioned in Off The Wall Theatre’s 2010-2011 season brochure has been pos.. more

Jun 24, 2010 11:37 AM Theater

blogimage9202.jpe

Mike Fredrickson, Linneman’s more

Dec 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8297.jpe

A longtime fixture of the Milwaukee music scene, roots-rocker Mike Fredrickson clocked time with two cult bands, The Spanic Boys and The Mosleys, before launching a quiet solo career at the beginning of the decade. His talents caught the at... more

Oct 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES