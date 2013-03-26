Mike Hoffmann
Calliope’s Retro-Groove Circus
It’s no secret that the instruments a band uses help determine its sonic direction and can make a song work. In the case of Milwaukee band Calliope, one instrument—an organ—not only pumped energy into the songs of their more
Mar 26, 2013 10:53 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
No More Salty Tears
Nothing is forever in rock anymore, least of all breakups. Whether local heroes or global superstars, defunct bands regroup nowadays with alarming regularity. Many of them downright suck; many more reemerge as mere outlines more
Mar 20, 2013 12:14 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Delta Routine Ups the Ante
When Milwaukee band Delta Routine received the WAMI Award for Alternative Artist of the Year this spring—on top of being named 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s Band of the Year last year—they had just gone through... more
Oct 3, 2012 3:19 PM Joshua Miller Local Music