Mike Lew
‘Microcrisis’ Mines Laughs from Financial Collapse
Mike Lew's Microcrisis is a deeply entertaining comedy about global finance. The interpersonal dynamics that drove the recent international financial collapse are succinctly played out in a fictional piece for the stage... more
Oct 4, 2012 5:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Rep Turns Its Sights on 'Assassins'
The Milwaukee Rep opens its Quadracci Powerhouse season with Stephen Sondheim's Assassins. In this oddly themed musical, Lee Harvey Oswald sings alongside John Wilkes... more
Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Next Act Opens Next Season with Microcrisis
It always feels kind of weird hearing about the next upcoming theatre season in March, but things are already starting to come into picture for the next season. Next Act Theatre just sent out details on its upcoming season. Personally, I love.. more
Mar 8, 2012 11:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Open Book Cooperative to Debut in November
Sep 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features