RSS

Mike Lew

Mike Lew's Microcrisis is a deeply entertaining comedy about global finance. The interpersonal dynamics that drove the recent international financial collapse are succinctly played out in a fictional piece for the stage... more

Oct 4, 2012 5:00 PM Theater

blogimage19685.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep opens its Quadracci Powerhouse season with Stephen Sondheim's Assassins. In this oddly themed musical, Lee Harvey Oswald sings alongside John Wilkes... more

Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

It always feels kind of weird hearing about the next upcoming theatre season in March, but things are already starting to come into picture for the next season. Next Act Theatre just sent out details on its upcoming season.  Personally, I love.. more

Mar 8, 2012 11:40 AM Theater

,News Features more

Sep 18, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES