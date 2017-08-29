Mike Mccarthy
Packers 2017: If Not Now, When?
The Green Bay Packers are poised to return the Lombardi Trophy to Titletown. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:53 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
The Green Bay Packers Season Wrap Up
Do not let anyone tell you the Packers were disappointing. more
Feb 1, 2017 12:59 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers 1 Comments
Who Killed the Packer Defense?
The Packers were great on defense last year by changing one small thing. more
Nov 23, 2016 10:34 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
This Should Be McCarthy's Last Season
Before I get into exactly why this should be McCarthy’s last season it is worth acknowledging that the primary reason they the Green Bay Packers lost to the Titans on Sunday was defense, and inju,Sports more
Nov 14, 2016 2:34 PM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers 1 Comments
Mike McCarthy Back in a Bad Way
Paul Noonan on the Packers' agonizing loss to the Colts, and how Aaron Rodgers is on pace for the most unimpressive 4000 yard, 40 TD, 10 INT season ever. more
Nov 8, 2016 9:11 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
Too Much Metal Fred Goes Prime Time with Packers' Coach Mike McCarthy
Fred Gillich is the quintessential Milwaukeean, a beacon of hometown pride. His t-shirt company Too Much Rock for One Hand has been producing buzz-worthy apparel that shows off Cream City pride for over a decade, and it's hard to miss Fred and his.. more
Oct 7, 2016 2:39 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE
What Now for the Packers?
Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek assess the 2015 Green Bay Packers season and discuss their hopes for the future. more
Jan 26, 2016 12:46 AM Frank Clines A&E Feature
Whew! Now That’s More Like It
Oh, there were dark clouds above Packer Nation last week, with a 2-3 team trying to forget an ugly loss in Indianapolis and facing a huge test against 5-0 Houston. But... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Those Were the Real Ones, Right?
The Packers didn't just stabilize their season by edging New Orleans, 28-27, at Lambeau Field. They also salvaged part of the weekend for fans who'd suffered through the Badgers' come-from-ahead loss at Nebraska and the... more
Oct 4, 2012 5:05 PM Frank Clines More Sports
Reasons for Seeing ‘The Nutcracker’ Twice
I look forward to my second viewing of Michael Pink’s The Nutcracker with the Milwaukee Ballet. Here are some reasons:1) To see what I missed. So much goes on in Pink’s ballets that you can’t catch it all in one viewing. I ask Pink if more
Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Around MKE 1 Comments
Tips for an Organic, Low-Maintenance and Low-Cost Lawn and Garden
Many people hear the word organic and automatically think, "How much more is this going to cost me?" But in the case of gardening, the opposite is true. With a little strategic planning and less intrusion, you can have a healthy, natural, chemical.. more
May 13, 2010 6:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Plus and Minus Signs
All great partnerships can benefit from oc All great partnerships can benefit from occasional times of separation. And so can the Obs ,Sports more
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
All Favred Up
For those who may not haveheard, over the past few weeks there has been some What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Taking Liberties more
Aug 6, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments