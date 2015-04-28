Mike Nolte
Math, Science and Making
Timothy Cobb Fine Arts’ “2d/3d” explores the compelling connections between geometry, natural forms, and the cast-off and re-imagined vestiges of industry. The six artists featured are Dianne Baker, John Balsley, Oliver Benson, Chip Gian... more
Apr 28, 2015 8:42 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Gardens Celebrated @ Charles Allis Art Musuem
Jul 3, 2012 11:57 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Siegel-Schwall Band @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Joining Siegel and Schwall was RolloRadford on bass and Sambo Arthur Irby on drums. At one point, formerSiegel-Schwall drummer and blues legend Sam Lay walked onstage dressed in blackwith a silver-sequined cape and cummerbund and sat down. ... more
Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Jean Muckian Concert Reviews 1 Comments