The biggest problem Republicans have as they twist themselves into knots trying to support Donald Trump’s steady stream of lies is the president himself can’t keep his fraudulent cover stories straight. The latest instance of this is Trump’... more

May 16, 2017 4:06 PM Taking Liberties 12 Comments

Whatever role Russia, the actual country, played in Trump’s election, “Russia" is now the battlefield in which our conspiracy theories play out. more

Mar 28, 2017 1:46 PM Democracy in Crisis 2 Comments

I shouldn’t have been surprised that Ret. Gen. Michael Flynn was a skater and a surfer. more

Feb 28, 2017 4:34 PM Democracy in Crisis 3 Comments

As expected, Vice President Mike Pence confirms Betsy DeVos as education secretary with a historic tie-breaking vote. It is a huge blow to anyone who cares about competency, public education or ethics in government. more

Feb 14, 2017 3:55 PM Democracy in Crisis 7 Comments

Republican presidents don’t like being told they’re breaking the law, especially when they are. more

Feb 7, 2017 4:50 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

Activists around the country—young and old, reformers and radicals—are trying to figure out not only how to fight Trump and Trumpism, but also how to think strategically about building a powerful progressive movement based on action and inf... more

Jan 3, 2017 3:55 PM News Features 13 Comments

Paul Masterson discusses the recent U.S. presidential election’s outcome with an emphasis on its ramifications for the LGBT community. more

Nov 15, 2016 3:56 PM My LGBTQ POV 2 Comments

Republicans hoped to keep pretending Donald Trump wasn’t a sleazy, upper-class lowlife long enough to make it through the election. more

Oct 11, 2016 4:34 PM Taking Liberties 11 Comments

Paul Masterson examines local gay business magnate Andy Nunemaker’s recent endorsement of Donald Trump and his plan to host a lavish fundraiser. He contends that Trump’s nominal support of the LGBTQ community is in deep contradiction to his... more

Sep 27, 2016 3:15 PM My LGBTQ POV 1 Comments

WWE wrestling mobs are actually better behaved and its events are far too professionally organized to be torn apart by the nightly disasters of the Republican convention. more

Jul 26, 2016 2:59 PM Taking Liberties 11 Comments

There was a collective Log Cabin Republican (LCR) clutching of pearls heard round the nation last week. The occasion was the release of the 2016 Republican Party Platform. more

Jul 19, 2016 4:17 PM My LGBTQ POV

Paul Masterson discusses the upcoming Easter holiday and Christian ethics in light of Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act, recently signed into law by Governor Mike Pence. The law allows discrimination by business owners of faith ag... more

Mar 31, 2015 9:16 PM Hear Me Out 15 Comments

Hearing so much chatter about "change" in the Republican Party, the innocent voter might believe that the Republicans had learned important lessons from their stinging electoral defeat. On closer examination more

Nov 25, 2012 5:15 PM News Features

