Mike Pence
The Republican Lying Problem
The biggest problem Republicans have as they twist themselves into knots trying to support Donald Trump’s steady stream of lies is the president himself can’t keep his fraudulent cover stories straight. The latest instance of this is Trump’... more
May 16, 2017 4:06 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 12 Comments
Notes from Underground: Archaeological Notes on 'Russia'
Whatever role Russia, the actual country, played in Trump’s election, “Russia" is now the battlefield in which our conspiracy theories play out. more
Mar 28, 2017 1:46 PM Baynard Woods Democracy in Crisis 2 Comments
From Skater to Hater: Mike Flynn's Wipe Out
I shouldn’t have been surprised that Ret. Gen. Michael Flynn was a skater and a surfer. more
Feb 28, 2017 4:34 PM Baynard Woods Democracy in Crisis 3 Comments
Confirmation Bias
As expected, Vice President Mike Pence confirms Betsy DeVos as education secretary with a historic tie-breaking vote. It is a huge blow to anyone who cares about competency, public education or ethics in government. more
Feb 14, 2017 3:55 PM Baynard Woods Democracy in Crisis 7 Comments
The End of a Lawless Presidency
Republican presidents don’t like being told they’re breaking the law, especially when they are. more
Feb 7, 2017 4:50 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
An Activist's Guide for the Trump Years
Activists around the country—young and old, reformers and radicals—are trying to figure out not only how to fight Trump and Trumpism, but also how to think strategically about building a powerful progressive movement based on action and inf... more
Jan 3, 2017 3:55 PM Peter Dreier News Features 13 Comments
Post-Election Round-up: What Went Wrong
Paul Masterson discusses the recent U.S. presidential election’s outcome with an emphasis on its ramifications for the LGBT community. more
Nov 15, 2016 3:56 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV 2 Comments
Trump’s Sordid Sex Tape
Republicans hoped to keep pretending Donald Trump wasn’t a sleazy, upper-class lowlife long enough to make it through the election. more
Oct 11, 2016 4:34 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
A Gay-Friendly Campaign Fundraiser?
Paul Masterson examines local gay business magnate Andy Nunemaker’s recent endorsement of Donald Trump and his plan to host a lavish fundraiser. He contends that Trump’s nominal support of the LGBTQ community is in deep contradiction to his... more
Sep 27, 2016 3:15 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV 1 Comments
The WWE Convention
WWE wrestling mobs are actually better behaved and its events are far too professionally organized to be torn apart by the nightly disasters of the Republican convention. more
Jul 26, 2016 2:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
The Unhappy Lot of the Log Cabin Republicans
There was a collective Log Cabin Republican (LCR) clutching of pearls heard round the nation last week. The occasion was the release of the 2016 Republican Party Platform. more
Jul 19, 2016 4:17 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
What you do unto the least of mine...
Paul Masterson discusses the upcoming Easter holiday and Christian ethics in light of Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act, recently signed into law by Governor Mike Pence. The law allows discrimination by business owners of faith ag... more
Mar 31, 2015 9:16 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out 15 Comments
Change? Learn? Compromise? Grow? Not These Republicans
Hearing so much chatter about "change" in the Republican Party, the innocent voter might believe that the Republicans had learned important lessons from their stinging electoral defeat. On closer examination more
Nov 25, 2012 5:15 PM Joe Conason News Features