Mike Regal
Rob Hicks Aims to Transcend Racine's Rap Scene
To say that Racine rapper Rob Hicks is hard on his own work is an understatement. He’s released an EP titled Paradise in Hell. more
Oct 3, 2017 3:48 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Where They Drink: Mike Regal
The Shepherd’s recurring “Where They Drink" segment features Mike Regal. more
Mar 7, 2017 12:35 AM Evan Rytlewski Spring Drink Guide
Stream Mike Regal's Full-Length Debut "Premonitiions"
If you pay even casual attention to Milwaukee hip-hop, there's a good chance you've heard a Mike Regal track over the last year or so. The Miltown Beat Down-conquering producer has been a veritable machine, supplying beats for rappers like Reggie .. more
Jun 20, 2016 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Milwaukee Rapper Sean Smart's Debut Mixtape
Sean Smart isn’t for everyone. The burgeoning Milwaukee MC raps in a coarse, serpentine slither, with the sleazy bravado of a young Yelawolf (minus the air of trailer park that Yelawolf carries). If there are two kinds of rappers, ones that care a.. more
Nov 30, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mike Regal Keeps the Beats Flowing
Since dominating the Miltown Beat Down last year, Mike Regal has emerged as one of the city’s most prominent rap producers. more
Oct 6, 2015 8:04 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
Reggie Bonds Does One for A$AP Yams
New York hip-hop lost one of its visionaries this winter when A$AP Yams, the organizational force behind the A$AP Mob collective, died of a drug overdose at age 26. Inspired by his recent trip to New York and a conversation he had with Yams years .. more
Sep 8, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Loki Love, King Bravo, Cool Tay, WC Tank, Big Mike
A Milwaukee rapper with fierce lyrics and a soft flow, Loki Love doesn’t have much of a profile yet, but he’s hoping that will change soon. He says he’s been in talks with Warner Music Group about a possible contract, though realistically he’ll ha.. more
Aug 18, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 3 Comments
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Renz Young, Kewii, El-Shareef, Pharaoh Mac & DMT
Renz Young – “Mannequin” (Produced by Derelle Rideout)Renz Young is fairly new to the Milwaukee rap scene, but already he lays claim to one of the city’s great voices: It’s gruff yet light, with just a whisper of raspiness. His latest track, .. more
Jul 31, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Mike Regal's Mischievous Vonny Del Fresco Collab, "Gold"
So far most of Mike Regal's notoriety has come from behind the boards. The 25-year-old producer won last year's Miltown Beat Down battle and provided the beat for last year's great Reggie Bonds single with Mick Jenkins "Ol' Dirty Bastard," but he'.. more
Jul 29, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Fretwork’s Musical Voyage With ‘Sir Francis Drake’
The Saturday evening concert at the Zelazo Center by the London ensemble Fretwork was historical in the truest sense. The program mixed old and new in an engrossing theme: The World Encompassed – Sir Francis Drake. The six-player viol group... more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Brewers vs. the Reds
Baseball season is winding to a close, at least for Brewers fans. The team plays its last home game of the season Sunday, so tonight’s game against the Cincinnati Reds is one of your final chances to catch them this year. more
Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Pirates
The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight at 6:10 p.m. at Miller Park.at 7:10 p.m. more
Aug 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Dodgers
The Milwaukee Brewers had an off day yesterday, so here’s hoping they’re well rested tonight, when they begin a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. more
Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Racists Return
Among the most revealing aspects of life during the Obama presidency is the panoply of responses to a black family in the White House. What made so many of us proud of our country on Jan. 20, 2009, has increasingly provoked expressions of h... more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 9 Comments
Boswell Hosts Du Vernay, ‘The Simpsons in the Classroom’
When “The Simpsons” hit the TV scene 20-plus years ago—with Homer’s satirical ignorance years away from international renown—who would have conceived that today’s professors would be designing lectures built around this more
Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books