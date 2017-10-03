RSS

Photo credit: Rob Randolph

To say that Racine rapper Rob Hicks is hard on his own work is an understatement. He’s released an EP titled Paradise in Hell. more

Oct 3, 2017 3:48 PM Local Music

The Shepherd’s recurring “Where They Drink" segment features Mike Regal. more

Mar 7, 2017 12:35 AM Spring Drink Guide

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

If you pay even casual attention to Milwaukee hip-hop, there's a good chance you've heard a Mike Regal track over the last year or so. The Miltown Beat Down-conquering producer has been a veritable machine, supplying beats for rappers like Reggie .. more

Jun 20, 2016 4:00 PM On Music

Sean Smart isn’t for everyone. The burgeoning Milwaukee MC raps in a coarse, serpentine slither, with the sleazy bravado of a young Yelawolf (minus the air of trailer park that Yelawolf carries). If there are two kinds of rappers, ones that care a.. more

Nov 30, 2015 6:00 PM On Music

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Since dominating the Miltown Beat Down last year, Mike Regal has emerged as one of the city’s most prominent rap producers. more

Oct 6, 2015 8:04 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

Reggie Bonds

New York hip-hop lost one of its visionaries this winter when A$AP Yams, the organizational force behind the A$AP Mob collective, died of a drug overdose at age 26. Inspired by his recent trip to New York and a conversation he had with Yams years .. more

Sep 8, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

Cool Tay

A Milwaukee rapper with fierce lyrics and a soft flow, Loki Love doesn’t have much of a profile yet, but he’s hoping that will change soon. He says he’s been in talks with Warner Music Group about a possible contract, though realistically he’ll ha.. more

Aug 18, 2015 6:00 PM On Music 3 Comments

"Same Time"

Renz Young – “Mannequin” (Produced by Derelle Rideout)Renz Young is fairly new to the Milwaukee rap scene, but already he lays claim to one of the city’s great voices: It’s gruff yet light, with just a whisper of raspiness. His latest track, .. more

Jul 31, 2015 6:00 PM On Music

Photo courtesy Uni.Fi Records

So far most of Mike Regal's notoriety has come from behind the boards. The 25-year-old producer won last year's Miltown Beat Down battle and provided the beat for last year's great Reggie Bonds single with Mick Jenkins "Ol' Dirty Bastard," but he'.. more

Jul 29, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

The Saturday evening concert at the Zelazo Center by the London ensemble Fretwork was historical in the truest sense. The program mixed old and new in an engrossing theme: The World Encompassed – Sir Francis Drake. The six-player viol group... more

Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

Baseball season is winding to a close, at least for Brewers fans. The team plays its last home game of the season Sunday, so tonight’s game against the Cincinnati Reds is one of your final chances to catch them this year. more

Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight at 6:10 p.m. at Miller Park.at 7:10 p.m. more

Aug 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers had an off day yesterday, so here’s hoping they’re well rested tonight, when they begin a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. more

Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Among the most revealing aspects of life during the Obama presidency is the panoply of responses to a black family in the White House. What made so many of us proud of our country on Jan. 20, 2009, has increasingly provoked expressions of h... more

Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 9 Comments

When “The Simpsons” hit the TV scene 20-plus years ago—with Homer’s satirical ignorance years away from international renown—who would have conceived that today’s professors would be designing lectures built around this more

Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Books

