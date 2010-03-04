Mike Sheridan
Payday Lender Lobbyists Burn Through $669,000 to Save $124 Million in Profits
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign has totaled up lobbyist activity on the various payday loan bills pending in the state Legislature. The various lobbyists spent a whopping $669,000 on trying to derail reform. And that was just in 2009. .. more
Mar 4, 2010
Revised Payday Loan Bill Released
Feb 9, 2010
Sheridan’s Payday Loan Lobbyist Conundrum
If Assembly Speaker Mike Sheridan wasn’t a huge fan of a tough payday loan bill, he may be now. Sheridan has admitted to dating a payday loan lobbyist at the same time multiple bills seeking to rein in the controversial industry are pendin.. more
Feb 2, 2010
