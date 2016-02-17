RSS

Mike Tate

It was supposed to be a sleepy,low-turnout election with few headline-making races, but yesterday’s primary electionprovided a shot in the arm for the state’s progressives and just might be thetipping point at which Wisconsin recaptures its san.. more

Feb 17, 2016 3:15 PM Daily Dose 13 Comments

Confirming what everyone knew anyway, Dan Bice is reporting that you won’t have Mike Tate to kick around anymore.Tate sent out anemail announcing he’s stepping down as the head of the state Democratic Partyin June, when his term ends.It’s be.. more

Jan 15, 2015 5:58 PM Daily Dose 10 Comments

As the saying goes, you can’t beat somebody with nobody.It seems that Democrats are taking that to heart this election season and are even running more

Oct 8, 2014 1:02 AM News Features 8 Comments

A pleasant retro-farce, Ken Ludwig’s Leading Ladies is a fun trip to the theatre. It’s set in the ‘50’s. A pair of down-on-their-luck British actors pretend to be long-lost relatives of an old woman on her death bed. As you might imagine, the rel.. more

Jul 19, 2011 1:32 PM Theater

“A pigmy. A snake. A one-legged man and a pair of shockingly bald identical twins.” A nice tagline for what should be a really interesting live show by the Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre this weekend. Radio WHT, the vintage-style live radio comedy gro.. more

May 4, 2011 11:25 AM Theater

Of all the surviving members of The Doors, keyboardist Ray Manzarek has been the most eager to carry the band’s torch. Along with guitarist Robby Krieger, he’s toured extensively behind The Doors’ repertoire since 2002, and though Manzar more

Oct 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The latest vinyl from Milwaukee's white socialist/pacifist reggae emissary is an electro treat with Chinese dulcimer and pots ’n ’ pans ’n ’ paint buckets programmed among the synths. It finds our man mixing romance and social cons more

Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Is state Sen. Julie Lassa the leading Democratic candidate for David Obey’s congressional seat? That’s the opinion of one senior Democratic insider, who cannot be named, during our conversation this afternoon. But, in a conference .. more

May 12, 2010 8:30 PM Daily Dose

The new chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin Comment on this article at ExpressMilwaukee.com. ,News Features more

Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

Anyone who has seen the headlines, watched campaign ads or read John Grisham’s novel The Appeal ,Expresso more

Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso

The Milwaukee Public Museum followed up its popular “Body Worlds” exhibition with another high-profile exhibit that has broken records at museums around the world, “Titanic: The Artifact E,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Pezzettino, who plays the Stonefly Brewery tonight at 10 p.m., is the musical outlet for M Because I Have No Control ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

“I got a call this morning shortly before the email went out and I was as surprised as everyone else,” Democratic Party Chair Mike Tate said of Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton’s decision not to run for governor in 2010. “I think it was a big shock.” .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Daily Dose

