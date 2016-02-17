Mike Tate
With Chris Larson Win, Progressives Rock the Primary Vote
It was supposed to be a sleepy,low-turnout election with few headline-making races, but yesterday’s primary electionprovided a shot in the arm for the state’s progressives and just might be thetipping point at which Wisconsin recaptures its san.. more
Feb 17, 2016 3:15 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 13 Comments
Mike Tate Won’t Run for Another Term as Dem Party Chair
Confirming what everyone knew anyway, Dan Bice is reporting that you won’t have Mike Tate to kick around anymore.Tate sent out anemail announcing he’s stepping down as the head of the state Democratic Partyin June, when his term ends.It’s be.. more
Jan 15, 2015 5:58 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 10 Comments
Can Democrats Win on GOP Turf?
As the saying goes, you can’t beat somebody with nobody.It seems that Democrats are taking that to heart this election season and are even running more
Oct 8, 2014 1:02 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Auditions For Leading Ladies
A pleasant retro-farce, Ken Ludwig’s Leading Ladies is a fun trip to the theatre. It’s set in the ‘50’s. A pair of down-on-their-luck British actors pretend to be long-lost relatives of an old woman on her death bed. As you might imagine, the rel.. more
Jul 19, 2011 1:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Radio What? Exactly, my dear Watson . . .
“A pigmy. A snake. A one-legged man and a pair of shockingly bald identical twins.” A nice tagline for what should be a really interesting live show by the Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre this weekend. Radio WHT, the vintage-style live radio comedy gro.. more
May 4, 2011 11:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ray Manzarek/Roy Rogers Band
Of all the surviving members of The Doors, keyboardist Ray Manzarek has been the most eager to carry the band’s torch. Along with guitarist Robby Krieger, he’s toured extensively behind The Doors’ repertoire since 2002, and though Manzar more
Oct 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Eric Blowtorch
The latest vinyl from Milwaukee's white socialist/pacifist reggae emissary is an electro treat with Chinese dulcimer and pots ’n ’ pans ’n ’ paint buckets programmed among the synths. It finds our man mixing romance and social cons more
Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Who Will Run for Obey’s Seat?
Is state Sen. Julie Lassa the leading Democratic candidate for David Obey’s congressional seat? That’s the opinion of one senior Democratic insider, who cannot be named, during our conversation this afternoon. But, in a conference .. more
May 12, 2010 8:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
“We’re Ready to Run On Our Record”
The new chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin Comment on this article at ExpressMilwaukee.com. ,News Features more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Issue of the Week: Cleaning Up the Supreme Court
Anyone who has seen the headlines, watched campaign ads or read John Grisham’s novel The Appeal ,Expresso more
Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition
The Milwaukee Public Museum followed up its popular “Body Worlds” exhibition with another high-profile exhibit that has broken records at museums around the world, “Titanic: The Artifact E,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Pezzettino
Pezzettino, who plays the Stonefly Brewery tonight at 10 p.m., is the musical outlet for M Because I Have No Control ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
DPW's Mike Tate: Lawton’s Announcement "A Big Shock"
“I got a call this morning shortly before the email went out and I was as surprised as everyone else,” Democratic Party Chair Mike Tate said of Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton’s decision not to run for governor in 2010. “I think it was a big shock.” .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose