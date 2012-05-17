Milb
TimberRattlers win in 10 - slideshow
May 17, 2012 6:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Meet TimberRattler Nick Ramirez
In just seven days back with the TimberRattlers, Nick Ramirez is making his presence known and showing that last year's numbers aren't the type of hitter he plans to be.After going hitless in his debut, he's had at least one hit in each of the g.. more
May 17, 2012 6:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Peralta first ex-Timber Rattler to play for Brewers
After the 2008 season, the Brewers ended their contract with the single-A West Virginia Power and moved their low-A affiliate team to Appleton and the Wisconsin TimberRattlers. The TimberRattlers had been Seattle's A team since 1993, but there's .. more
May 7, 2012 8:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Timber Rattlers unveil new logos
The Brewers' Class A affiliate Wisconsin Timber Rattlers announced a logo change about two weeks ago and finally unveiled the new logos yesterday.Maybe it's just me, but I'm rather lukewarm on this new look. It feels a bit like they tried to c.. more
Nov 12, 2010 4:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
TimberRattle Davis wins single A home run derby
The single A All Star Game is happening in Fort Wayne this week and Brewer prospect and current T Rat Khris Davis rep-ed the team well by winning the Home Run Derby last night. Davis hit a total of 25 home runs over three rounds to take the titl.. more
Jun 23, 2010 12:26 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers Prospect Lawrie to play in MLB ASG Futures game
For the second straight year, Brett Lawrie will represent Canada on the World team during the All Star Game futures game. Congrats Brett more
Jun 23, 2010 12:18 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Mother's Day with the Timber Rattlers
It probably says a lot about me, my mom, and our relationship that we are all geared up to head to Appleton on May 9 to spend Mother's Day with the Timber Rattlers.I've said before that I'd always rather be outside than indoors and the 10-day fo.. more
Apr 30, 2010 2:27 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
3 TimberRattlers on top prospect list
According to @TimberRattlers, Three members of this year's team were named Top 20 Midwest League Prospect List#4 Brett Lawrie#9 Cody Scarpetta#14 Wily PeraltaHere's<a href="http://www.baseballamerica.com/today/prospects/rankings/league-top-20-pros.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports