Light the Dark: Writers on Creativity, Inspiration, and the Artistic Process (Penguin), edited by Joe Fassler
A collection of short essays by writers from many fields, Light the Dark: Writers on Creativity, Inspiration, and the Artistic Process isn’t a how-to but an engaging exploration of inspiration. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:50 PM David Luhrssen Books
More Retrospective Releases by Bob Dylan, Miles Davis, John Coltrane and Bette Midler
David Luhrssen reviews a list of album sets that would make great holiday gifts for music lovers. more
Dec 12, 2016 10:01 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Marquis Hill: The Way We Play (Concord Jazz)
Although Marquis Hill is a trumpeter, his artistic temperament puts him closer to a saxophonist like John Coltrane than to Miles Davis. The Way We Play is basically Hill’s attempt to experiment and to play standards at the same time. more
Jun 14, 2016 1:28 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Elvis & Nixon, Miles Ahead & More: Film Clips
In one of the strangest footnotes in the history of strange times, Elvis Presley showed up at the White House in 1970 asking to see Richard Nixon. In the highly amusing comedy Elvis & Nixon, Michael Shannon plays Elvis with a straight face ... more
Apr 19, 2016 3:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Miles Davis: At Newport 1955-1975: The Bootleg Series Vol. 4 (Sony Legacy)
Miles Davis enjoyed a long tenure with the annual Newport Jazz Festival. At Newport 1955-1975: The Bootleg Series Vol. 4 collects performances from that event. more
Aug 11, 2015 6:20 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Happy Birthday Kenny Parker
Theguest of honor at a birthday party isn't usually supposed to be the oneproviding the entertainment. But tell that to Kenny Parker. The Milwaukee saxophonist/vocalistwho has shared stages with Little Richard, Bobby McFerrin, Isaac Hayes ando.. more
Mar 9, 2015 3:13 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Bix Festival in Racine
Bix Beiderbecke was a hard-drinking, introspective boy from Davenport, Iowa and he blew his cornet with the sweetest tone this side of the heavenly choir. In return for drinking himself to death at age twenty-eight, we jazz lovers speak of Bix wit.. more
Feb 23, 2015 4:24 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
This is Gary McFarland
Gary McFarland epitomized cool to sophisticated audiences of the ‘60s. Avibraphonist and jazz composer, McFarland came to attention as Gerry Mulligan’sarranger in the early ‘60s; he caught the wave of bossa nova and samba andbegan leading his o.. more
Dec 9, 2014 1:35 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Bathed in Lightning: John McLaughlin, the 60s and the Emerald Beyond (Hal Leonard), by Colin Harper
Music aficionados know John McLaughlin as Miles Davis’ guitarist on Bitches Brew and as leader of the Mahavishnu Orchestra. Colin Harper’s informative biography delves into McLaughlin’s surprisingly varied earlier life in skiffle and old-ti... more
May 22, 2014 1:57 AM David Luhrssen Books
Miles Davis: Miles at the Fillmore—Miles Davis 1970: The Bootleg Series Vol. 3 (Columbia Legacy)
Miles Davis was at one of his several career peaks in 1970 when he played at the Fillmore East, the New York theater whose eclectic concert bills played to a rock audience. With the release of his groundbreaking album Bitches Brew, Davis ha... more
Apr 30, 2014 12:53 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Miles Across the Miles
Asthe ‘60s edged toward 1970, Miles Davis toured with a splendid quintet. Henever recorded with them in the studio but the names of his collaborators woulddominate jazz in the coming decade, including Chick Corea, Wayne Shorter, Da.. more
Apr 20, 2013 1:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Miles at Montreux
Emergingfrom the jazz scene of the 1940s, Miles Davis and Quincy Jones took verydifferent routes on a journey that eventually shared at least one common theme.Both tried to engage the pop music world—Jones with a straightforwar.. more
Mar 7, 2013 8:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Rob Lewis Makes The Scene
Music clubs and concert venues have come and gone in Milwaukee, but every now and then, one hall comes to represent an era in the memories of music fans. When the powerful Balistrieri family opened The Scene in 1965 more
Dec 28, 2012 4:23 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Dance Happening: Parsons Dance
Choreographer David Parsons’ internationally renowned modern dance company will showcase its newest work, Round My World (2012), in an 8 p.m. concert Nov. 16 at the Wilson Center in Brookfield’s Mitchell Park. more
Nov 15, 2012 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dance
Great, Enduring Songs in ‘The Jazz Standards’
The great thing about jazz, one of America’s distinct contributions to the world’s culture, is that it’s always changing—not just year to year, but also performance to performance. At least that’s the line from some... more
Oct 8, 2012 1:44 PM David Luhrssen Books
Ryan Truesdell /Gil Evans Centennial Project
The late Gil Evans was the godfather of modern jazz arrangements, the bridge from Debussy and Ellington to Maria Schneider and Darcy James Argue. His brooding tapestries engulfed the... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Steve Einerson
This New York-based Milwaukee native has deeply investigated Miles Davis' incendiary Live at the Plugged Nickel. The pianist's music isn't that daring or abstract, but his solos surge to an outer edge while retaining an innate sense of them more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Jazz Punks
The idea of blending cool jazz with heavy rock, melding “I Can See for Miles” with a touch of Miles Davis, may sound like novelty shtick—and it almost is, except that the Jazz Punks pull it off without a hitch. The proficient Los Angeles more
Apr 30, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Brewers getting any local respect?
As the Brewers have snapped out of their slump and moved their Magic Number below five, they're competing for attention and fans with the other major sports in the state: the Packers and the Badgers. While the Magic Number countdown has made it to.. more
Sep 20, 2011 8:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Local Music Wrap-Up: Maritime, Sat. Nite Duets, RedBelt
The Milwaukee online music archive just keeps growing. MKEPunk.com has posted the last piece of its comprehensive library of music from the '90s emo band Compound Red, an unreleased four-song EP that stands with the band's best work. Around the s.. more
Aug 9, 2011 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music