Miles Davis

A collection of short essays by writers from many fields, Light the Dark: Writers on Creativity, Inspiration, and the Artistic Process isn’t a how-to but an engaging exploration of inspiration. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:50 PM Books

David Luhrssen reviews a list of album sets that would make great holiday gifts for music lovers. more

Dec 12, 2016 10:01 AM Album Reviews

Although Marquis Hill is a trumpeter, his artistic temperament puts him closer to a saxophonist like John Coltrane than to Miles Davis. The Way We Play is basically Hill’s attempt to experiment and to play standards at the same time. more

Jun 14, 2016 1:28 PM Album Reviews

In one of the strangest footnotes in the history of strange times, Elvis Presley showed up at the White House in 1970 asking to see Richard Nixon. In the highly amusing comedy Elvis & Nixon, Michael Shannon plays Elvis with a straight face ... more

Apr 19, 2016 3:21 PM Film Clips

Miles Davis enjoyed a long tenure with the annual Newport Jazz Festival. At Newport 1955-1975: The Bootleg Series Vol. 4 collects performances from that event. more

Aug 11, 2015 6:20 PM Album Reviews

Theguest of honor at a birthday party isn't usually supposed to be the oneproviding the entertainment. But tell that to Kenny Parker. The Milwaukee saxophonist/vocalistwho has shared stages with Little Richard, Bobby McFerrin, Isaac Hayes ando.. more

Mar 9, 2015 3:13 PM Around MKE

Bix Beiderbecke was a hard-drinking, introspective boy from Davenport, Iowa and he blew his cornet with the sweetest tone this side of the heavenly choir. In return for drinking himself to death at age twenty-eight, we jazz lovers speak of Bix wit.. more

Feb 23, 2015 4:24 PM Around MKE

Gary McFarland epitomized cool to sophisticated audiences of the ‘60s. Avibraphonist and jazz composer, McFarland came to attention as Gerry Mulligan’sarranger in the early ‘60s; he caught the wave of bossa nova and samba andbegan leading his o.. more

Dec 9, 2014 1:35 PM I Hate Hollywood

Music aficionados know John McLaughlin as Miles Davis’ guitarist on Bitches Brew and as leader of the Mahavishnu Orchestra. Colin Harper’s informative biography delves into McLaughlin’s surprisingly varied earlier life in skiffle and old-ti... more

May 22, 2014 1:57 AM Books

Miles Davis was at one of his several career peaks in 1970 when he played at the Fillmore East, the New York theater whose eclectic concert bills played to a rock audience. With the release of his groundbreaking album Bitches Brew, Davis ha... more

Apr 30, 2014 12:53 AM Album Reviews

 Asthe ‘60s edged toward 1970, Miles Davis toured with a splendid quintet. Henever recorded with them in the studio but the names of his collaborators woulddominate jazz in the coming decade, including Chick Corea, Wayne Shorter, Da.. more

Apr 20, 2013 1:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Emergingfrom the jazz scene of the 1940s, Miles Davis and Quincy Jones took verydifferent routes on a journey that eventually shared at least one common theme.Both tried to engage the pop music world—Jones with a straightforwar.. more

Mar 7, 2013 8:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

Music clubs and concert venues have come and gone in Milwaukee, but every now and then, one hall comes to represent an era in the memories of music fans. When the powerful Balistrieri family opened The Scene in 1965 more

Dec 28, 2012 4:23 PM Off the Cuff

Choreographer David Parsons’ internationally renowned modern dance company will showcase its newest work, Round My World (2012), in an 8 p.m. concert Nov. 16 at the Wilson Center in Brookfield’s Mitchell Park. more

Nov 15, 2012 4:08 PM Dance

The great thing about jazz, one of America’s distinct contributions to the world’s culture, is that it’s always changing—not just year to year, but also performance to performance. At least that’s the line from some... more

Oct 8, 2012 1:44 PM Books

The late Gil Evans was the godfather of modern jazz arrangements, the bridge from Debussy and Ellington to Maria Schneider and Darcy James Argue. His brooding tapestries engulfed the... more

Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

This New York-based Milwaukee native has deeply investigated Miles Davis' incendiary Live at the Plugged Nickel. The pianist's music isn't that daring or abstract, but his solos surge to an outer edge while retaining an innate sense of them more

Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

The idea of blending cool jazz with heavy rock, melding “I Can See for Miles” with a touch of Miles Davis, may sound like novelty shtick—and it almost is, except that the Jazz Punks pull it off without a hitch. The proficient Los Angeles more

Apr 30, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

As the Brewers have snapped out of their slump and moved their Magic Number below five, they're competing for attention and fans with the other major sports in the state: the Packers and the Badgers. While the Magic Number countdown has made it to.. more

Sep 20, 2011 8:59 PM More Sports

The Milwaukee online music archive just keeps growing. MKEPunk.com has posted the last piece of its comprehensive library of music from the '90s emo band Compound Red, an unreleased four-song EP that stands with the band's best work. Around the s.. more

Aug 9, 2011 6:00 PM On Music

